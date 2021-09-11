Letter: A veteran's view -- we owe something to Afghans who helped us
For the past two weeks, I’ve woken up in the middle of the night to check Facebook. A green light next to Ahmed’s picture tells me he’s alive. Like many veterans, I watch the events in Afghanistan unfold from the safety of my home while communicating with the Afghan interpreter I depended on for months, knowing he is in grave danger. In the waning days of the American withdrawal, Ahmed brought his family to the airport Abbey gate only to be turned away.www.postbulletin.com
