CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Letter: A veteran's view -- we owe something to Afghans who helped us

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past two weeks, I’ve woken up in the middle of the night to check Facebook. A green light next to Ahmed’s picture tells me he’s alive. Like many veterans, I watch the events in Afghanistan unfold from the safety of my home while communicating with the Afghan interpreter I depended on for months, knowing he is in grave danger. In the waning days of the American withdrawal, Ahmed brought his family to the airport Abbey gate only to be turned away.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What are ‘Crisis Standards of Care?’

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As the spread of the delta variant continues unabated in much of the U.S., public health leaders have approved health care rationing in Idaho and parts of Alaska and Montana. At least five more states — Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas — are nearing capacity...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Afghans#The Afghan#Taliban#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy