Gavin Newsom's California Recall Election Odds Slashed Days Before Crucial Vote

By Darragh Roche
 6 days ago
California Governor Gavin Newsom is on course to defeat the recall effort on September 14 after his odds of beating the attempt to remove him were slashed over the past week. Bookmakers Betfair, which operates the world's largest online betting exchange, puts Newsom's odds of remaining in office at 1/8, while the odds that he is removed from office now stand at 4/1 on Sunday, September 12. This was a slight decline on odds offered on Saturday, which were 1/18 for him to remain in office and 6/1 for him to be removed.

Comments / 1099

Henry Calhoun
6d ago

don't believe it, California. your doing the right thing. recall Newsom. if the millions left the state because of declining quality of life, Newsom doesn't care. His reign is the most important thing. Newsom has done nothing for you and will do nothing for you.

Reply(79)
634
Debbie Weiske
6d ago

California is a lost state. And they have moved to Oregon and now its a lost state. Anything the democraps touch dies

Reply(127)
560
TerYon
6d ago

Of course he is. There’s no where the Democratic Party is going to lose their golden boy.The wealthy elite politicians in that state like things just the way they are and they’ve convinced the rest of the population there that they are looking out for their best interests. Laughable isn’t it?

Reply(31)
279
The Independent

Gavin Newsom says his emphatic California recall win shows Democrats should ‘stiffen their spines’ on Covid action

A day after winning California’s recall election, governor Gavin Newsom said Democrats need to strengthen their efforts to tamp down the spread of Covid-19. “We need to stiffen our spines and lean into keeping people safe and healthy. That we shouldn’t be timid in trying to protect people’s lives and mitigate the spread and transmission of this disease. That it’s the right thing to do, but it’s also a motivating factor in this election,” Mr Newsom told CBS News when asked for his takeaways on his win.
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
SFGate

Caitlyn Jenner got absolutely destroyed in Gavin Newsom recall election

Reality television star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner secured just a tiny sliver of the replacement vote in the Gavin Newsom recall election, according to preliminary voting results. Jenner's face-plant is especially notable given that she was one of the candidates with the most substantial name recognition in not just...
Washington Post

California’s recall election makes it abundantly clear: Trump is lying about election fraud

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landslide victory in Tuesday’s recall election was unsurprising to anyone with a cursory knowledge of the state’s voting habits. The preliminary results also starkly rebuke former president Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated pre-election charge that the vote was rigged. Trump, as usual, provides no evidence that anything was...
Slate

Larry Elder Announces He’s “Detected Fraud” in California Recall Vote Results, Which Don’t Yet Exist

Tuesday is the last day for Californians to vote in the state’s gubernatorial recall election, which incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom is expected to win. His leading Republican opponent is a conservative talk-show host named Larry Elder who has been endorsed by a number of the party’s most nationally prominent right-wing figures and is campaigning against vaccine mandates. (In July, Elder hosted a self-identified doctor from Texas, “Kathy,” on his radio show. She suggested Bill Gates may be using the vaccine to control minority populations and said that COVID-19 can be treated with, among other things, hydrogen peroxide and the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin.)
San Francisco Chronicle

How Republicans blew their opportunity to recall Gavin Newsom

Republicans had a generational chance to win a governor’s race in California on Tuesday — and they blew it. It would have been their first chance to occupy the governor’s mansion since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger — elected during the recall of Democrat Gray Davis in 2003 — won a second term. Voters elected Republican Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner that year, too, and no one from the party has won statewide office here since.
Fox News

Celebrities react to Gov. Gavin Newsom's victory in his recall election

Celebrities who supported Gavin Newsom amid the recent recall election in California took to Twitter to react to his big win on Tuesday. A majority of Californians have voted no - meaning against removing Newsom from office - in the recall election for the embattled first-term Democratic governor. Putting an end to conservative talk radio host Larry Elder's hopes at overtaking his seat.
