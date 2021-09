Bitcoin has declined 10% in the past week but analysts believe the bull run is still going strong. 2021 is the year after the halving. When we look back on history, we have 2013 and 2017, the years after the previous two halvings that both saw a big bull run for bitcoin. In 2013, bitcoin gained 5428% while it gained 1336% in 2017 alone. When we look at 2021, bitcoin opened the year with one bitcoin priced at $28,800, and the figure has increased 66% so far. Even if we take the new all-time high of $64,800 into consideration, bitcoin only gained 125%. The gain is insignificant compared with those in the previous bull runs.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO