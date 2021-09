Those who knew Sam Schjott are mourning his death from COVID-19, saying that he carried a party with him wherever he went. The Bayou La Batre native, a man known to friends as the “Sultan of San Souci” and “King of the Bayou,” died Aug. 22. He was 36. Friends on social media shared video of Schjott dancing in costume at Mardi Gras, remembering good times. Those who came to his celebration of life service were instructed to come with their best Sam stories.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO