Daily Delivery: Fans are returning to Manhattan, so please support local businesses

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that it appears the Big 12 will invite Houston, Cincinnati, Central Florida (UCF), and Brigham Young to join the conference and to put the league at 12 schools once Oklahoma and Texas depart, fans are wondering about the conference's new divisions. As Fitz explains, if he had his way, the new Big 12 wouldn't be divided ever again. He strongly prefers three scheduling pods of four schools each. Football would still consist of nine-game schedules, but there would be no divisions. The top two teams in the standings would play for the Big 12 title, just as they do now.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO