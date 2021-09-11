CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan, Vietnam sign defense transfer deal amid China worries

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Japan can now give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the deal elevates their defense partnership “to a new level” and...

New York Post

Chinese paper tags Australia as ‘target for a nuclear strike’

A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now “a potential target for a nuclear strike” after launching the AUKUS pact with the US and UK to build nuclear-powered submarines. The Global Times, which is controlled by the party, issued the warning as the trilateral security...
AFGHANISTAN
US News and World Report

China Enters Taiwan Air Defence Zone a Day After Military Budget Boost

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force scrambled on Friday to warn away 10 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the day after the island announced a $9 billion boost to military spending to counter the threat from China. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
POLITICS
CNN

Japan's defense minister draws red line in island dispute with China

Tokyo (CNN) — Japan is drawing a red line around an island chain also claimed by China, pushing back at Beijing's increasingly aggressive military posturing, and setting the stage for a potential showdown between the region's two biggest powers. In an exclusive interview with CNN, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi...
POLITICS
Reuters

Indonesia increase patrols after foreign vessels detected near Natuna

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian navy has increased patrols around its Natuna islands in the South China Sea after Chinese and U.S. vessels were detected nearby in international waters, despite saying there were no disturbance from the vessels, a navy official said on Thursday. Five navy vessels, assisted by an air...
MILITARY
The Independent

Taiwan holds anti-invasion drill as China threat heightens

An F-16 screeched across the sky then landed on a highway surrounded by pineapple fields in southwestern Taiwan to quickly refuel before taking off again. Four military aircraft, including Taiwan's self-made Indigenous Defensive Fighter, the U.S.-made F-16V and the French-made Mirage 2000-5, landed in Jiadong — simulating what they would do if their air base were damaged by enemy forces. The simulation is part of Taiwan's five-day Han Guang military exercise designed to prepare the island's forces for an attack by China which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory. The annual exercise was smaller this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.In the last two years, the threat from China has risen, as the People's Liberation Army flies fighter jets towards Taiwan on a near-daily basis in an effort to intimidate and harass the island's air forces. In August, Chinese fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft and combat ships conducted joint assault drills near Taiwan with China saying the exercise was necessary to safeguard its sovereignty.___Wu reported from Taipei
MILITARY
Reuters

China fumes over U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

WASHINGTON/CANBERRA (Reuters) -China on Thursday denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region. Under the arrangement, dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will provide Australia with...
WORLD
IBTimes

Taiwan Jets Land On Highway For Chinese Invasion Wargame

Fighter jets practised landing on a highway in southern Taiwan on Wednesday as part of an annual live-fire military exercise that simulates defending the island against an invasion by China. Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

China warns US against adding 'Taiwan' to name of Taipei's

Beijing [China], September 15 (ANI): China has warned the United States against recognising a change of the name of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington to the Taiwan Representative Office, urging America to abide by the one-China principle. This comes amid reports that America is "seriously considering"...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US aircraft carrier commander asserts freedom to navigate the South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The commander of a U.S. aircraft carrier deployed in the South China Sea has told RFA it aims to ensure the “freedom of all nations to navigate in international waters” — a mission that saw it pass just 50 nautical miles from a Chinese survey ship operating in Indonesia exclusive economic zone (EEZ) this weekend.
MILITARY
gcaptain.com

China Denies German Navy Port Entry

By Emma Thomasson (Reuters) China has denied a German warship entry into a local harbor, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. The ship involved is the “Bayern” frigate, the spokesperson told a news briefing but did not identify the Chinese harbor. The warship set sail from Germany last month for a six-month mission to the South China Sea.
POLITICS
The Independent

Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats meet amid N. Korea tensions

The foreign ministers of South Korea and China met Wednesday for talks expected to focus on North Korea and other regional security issues, two days after North Korea claimed to have tested a newly developed cruise missile.North Korea said Monday it had successfully tested the missile twice over the weekend that it said hit targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away, a range that is enough to strike all of Japan including U.S. military bases there. It was North Korea’s first weapons launch in six months and came amid a stalemate in its nuclear diplomacy with the United States.On Wednesday,...
FOREIGN POLICY

