Madawaska, ME

Madawaska girls emerge triumphant in soccer shutout against Houlton

By Hannah Catlin
Bangor Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADAWASKA, Maine — Madawaska’s varsity girls soccer team scraped out a 1-0 shock victory during a home game against Houlton Friday night. In what was undoubtedly the performance of the game, Owls goalie Mallory Corriveau made at least a dozen remarkable saves and staved off what could have been a blowout Houlton victory. During the course of the game, the Shiretowners outshot the Owls by about three to one.

