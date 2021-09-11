Man sentenced to probation for pointing laser at aircraft

JUNEAU – A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was found guilty on Thursday for mailing a cellular phone to an inmate at Fox Lake Correctional Institution. The world's police forces recently arrested hundreds of suspects across the globe after three years of listening in on an app that was supposed to be the most securely encrypted app in the world. The huge surveillance operation started years ago, when a convicted drug smuggler offered the back door of his special new gangster phone to the FBI.RUNDOWN SHOWS:1. Handcuffed criminal in jail clothes meet with FBI agents in jail room2. His lawyer opens briefcase and hands over an ANoM phone to the agents3. Criminal is now outside jail, civilian clothes, provides boxes of ANoM phones to two other criminals4. One of the other criminals walks into a gang boss' office with a box of ANoM phones5. Gang boss uses ANoM phone to text crime details to another criminal6. Visualization of police intercepting and analyzing content of texts sent by gang bossVOICEOVER (in English): Reuters reports that the ANoM app saga started in mid-2018, when a convicted smuggler met with FBI agents and made them an offer. In exchange for a possible reduction in his sentence, he would give the bureau a back door into the encrypted communications of a vast network of international organised crime groups. The smuggler had invested in developing an encrypted device which could be used by criminals around the world to avoid police surveillance. The new device, called ANoM, was a modified mobile phone, fitted with customised encryption software that made it very secure. The smuggler planned to provide ANoM phones to a network of distributors linked to organised crime groups. A new user would need to be vouched for by an existing user, which gave the system an added level of trust. Within three years, ANoM would be used by criminals in 90 countries to send tens of millions of messages, referring to murder plots, drug deals, corruption, and money laundering, including 450,000 images of big bundles of cash and cocaine. And all along the FBI and other police forces were listening in.SOURCES: Reuters, BBC, The Guardian, Washington Posthttps://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/middle-east/global-crackdown-organised-crime-after-high-tech-us-australia-sting-2021-06-08/https://www.bbc.com/news/world-57394831https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/08/how-the-fbi-and-australian-police-gained-a-front-seat-view-of-underworld-workings-in-90-countrieshttps://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/06/08/fbi-app-arrests-australia-crime/

14 DAYS AGO