NBA 2K22 Park: Current Gen vs. Next Gen

By Ralston Dacanay
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Current Gen vs. Next Gen park debate in NBA 2K22 is one that few would've expected when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S were first announced years ago. With the horrors of 2K21's zen aim cheating and speedboosting appearing to be in the rear view for now, the biggest dialogue in the NBA 2K MyCareer community continues to revolve around which version of the mode's environment is superior due to the new Neighborhood and City being exclusive to each. Here's a breakdown of the Current Gen and Next Gen parks in NBA 2K22.

www.dbltap.com

