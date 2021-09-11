CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Thieves Reveal CDL 2022 Roster

By Noam Radcliffe
 6 days ago
The Los Angeles Thieves revealed its starting lineup for the 2022 Call of Duty League season Friday, naming the four players that it hopes will carry it through to the finals. The lineup includes Zack "Drazah" Jordan, Kenneth "Kenny" Williams, Sam "Octane" Larew and CDL 2020 MVP Dylan "Envoy" Hannon. Drazah and Kenny opted to extend their stays on the team, while Octane and Envoy joined this week. The rest of the many players that had filled out the Thieves' roster have all departed, either for new teams or new pastures.

