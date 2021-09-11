CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Heupel honors Johnny Majors during Vol Walk

By Dan Harralson
 6 days ago
First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel honored VFL Johnny Majors during the Vol Walk ahead of playing Pittsburgh.

When walking to Neyland Stadium, Heupel wore an orange tie and a similar blazer Majors wore during his head coaching tenure.

Tennessee and Pittsburgh will play in the Johnny Majors Classic. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ESPN will televise the Week 2 matchup.

Majors won the 1976 national championship as Pittsburgh’s head coach. He won three Southeastern Conference championships (1985, 1989, 1990) as the Vols’ head coach.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh
  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech
  • Sept. 25 at Florida
  • Oct. 2 at Missouri
  • Oct. 9 South Carolina
  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss
  • Oct. 23 at Alabama
  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky
  • Nov. 13 Georgia
  • Nov. 20 South Alabama
  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

PHOTOS: Johnny Majors through the years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8UNC_0bt8oWOi00

