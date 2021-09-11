CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Reveals What is Required if Chelsea Want to Push for Premier League Title

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken about what is required of his players in order to win more titles.

Since arriving in January this year, the German manager has led the Blues to Champions League and Super Cup success in just a matter of months.

With statement signings such as Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez, there is no doubt Tuchel and Chelsea are aiming for the club's sixth Premier League title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIGPw_0bt8oEks00
(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel said, "If we want to win titles you cannot win without this team spirit, without this glue that is between the players."

Tuchel is no stranger to winning trophies as a manager, having won titles at both Borussia Dortmund and PSG before his appointment as Chelsea boss.

The Blues are one of the favourites for the Premier League title this season but will face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and their previous opponents Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzX4u_0bt8oEks00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel said, "There's this glue that holds everything together and maybe you cannot even measure it.

"But it has to be there. Without it you can't win stuff in football on that level."

The Blues have been one of the most successful English teams in recent years, averaging a trophy almost every season.

With the Super Cup already under their belts, Tuchel's side will be hoping to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet come the end of the campaign.

In the quest for their next Premier League title, Chelsea play Aston Villa later today at Stamford Bridge with the Blues looking to continue their unbeaten run.

Romelu Lukaku
Saul Niguez
Thomas Tuchel
Absolute Chelsea

