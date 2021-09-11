CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Experts Voice Fear of Further COVID Spread Amid Start of Football Season

Cover picture for the articleHealth experts say this fall’s crowded college and professional football stadiums could create ripe conditions for COVID-19 to spread among unvaccinated fans. Many football stadiums aren’t requiring fans to wear masks or be vaccinated. The chances of a fan being exposed will depend on where the stadium is and whether the game is outdoors, among other factors. Experts say the single biggest way to manage the risk before attending a game is to get fully vaccinated.

