Health Experts Voice Fear of Further COVID Spread Amid Start of Football Season

The New York Giants have been making a habit of getting off to slow starts, as they haven't posted their first win prior to Week 3 since the 2016 season. They've begun with at least two losses each of the last four seasons and started 0-5 twice in that span, including last year. New York will attempt to avoid a similar fate when it visits the Washington Football Team for an NFC East showdown on Thursday Night Football. The Giants kicked off the campaign with a 27-13 home loss to Denver last Sunday, while Washington dropped a 20-16 decision to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO