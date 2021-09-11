Report: Injury update on Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux for game against Ohio State

It looks like Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux may not be able to go today against Ohio State. According to a Tweet from FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman, Thibodeaux is “very doubtful” to play vs. the Buckeyes in Columbus this afternoon.

This is a very significant development of course. Thibodeaux is Oregon’s best player and a potential top-five pick in the 2022 NFL draft. His ability to get off the edge and get to the quarterback could have put some significant stress on freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.

If he can’t go, Ohio State’s offensive line will still have to play well, but the threat of sacks and interceptions won’t be as much of a X-factor for the Ducks’ efforts to pull off the upset.

This is still going to be a good game, but you have to think that an explosive Ohio State offense will be able to operate with more precision and productivity without arguably the country’s best pass rusher out of the equation.

