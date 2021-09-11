Ole Miss vs. Austin Peay 2021: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

Folks, this is a game you should have every reason to sit back and enjoy. Pop open a crispy boy, kick up your feet, and let the points upon points wash over you. If you’re in the Vaught like you should be or at least opine to be, go ahead and grab those BBQ nachos, get that third round of $10 beers, and realize we’re back in our happy place, our sanctuary for football every fall, after nearly 10 months off — some of us nearly two years.