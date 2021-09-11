April Wachtel of Cheeky Cocktails: “Brand-building is far too difficult and takes too long to become successful to do it just for the money or other superficial reasons”
In my mind, in order to create a successful food or beverage brand, you need to have a deep underlying reason for building your business and be super clear on your “why.” Brand-building is far too difficult and takes too long to become successful to do it just for the money or other superficial reasons. Early on in the previous version of Cheeky we would work 16–18 hour days every time we produced, and one time I didn’t sleep for almost 50 hours in a row to ensure our Kickstarter orders got out on time. I wouldn’t recommend this for anyone, but there are a lot of crucibles you face as an entrepreneur, and a desire for money or fame just aren’t enough to justify the sacrifices you will ultimately make.thriveglobal.com
