CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

April Wachtel of Cheeky Cocktails: “Brand-building is far too difficult and takes too long to become successful to do it just for the money or other superficial reasons”

By Chef Vicky Colas
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my mind, in order to create a successful food or beverage brand, you need to have a deep underlying reason for building your business and be super clear on your “why.” Brand-building is far too difficult and takes too long to become successful to do it just for the money or other superficial reasons. Early on in the previous version of Cheeky we would work 16–18 hour days every time we produced, and one time I didn’t sleep for almost 50 hours in a row to ensure our Kickstarter orders got out on time. I wouldn’t recommend this for anyone, but there are a lot of crucibles you face as an entrepreneur, and a desire for money or fame just aren’t enough to justify the sacrifices you will ultimately make.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

This Is How Long It Really Takes for a Startup to Become an 'Overnight Success'

If you follow stories about startups, it's not hard to come away with the impression that a fair number of these new companies go from an idea to a multi-million-dollar valuation in a matter of months. This is rarely true. But it does beg a question that no one ever really answers: How long does it really take to go from an idea to a successful startup?
ECONOMY
Journal Record

Career Corner: Don’t wait too long for your future

Labor Day was designed to both honor and recognize the American labor movement. It’s a nod to the works and contributions of workers in the United States. But, let’s face it. This Labor Day, can you confidently say that you love your work?. If the pandemic has given us nothing...
JOBS
tolovehonorandvacuum.com

MARRIAGE ON HARD MODE: Are You Doing Too Much Too Fast?

We do marriage on hard mode when we make life more difficult than it has to be. We’re talking about doing marriage on hard mode this month, and last week we looked at the different ways we can make marriage harder than it needs to be. Today I want to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

Shondra Glover of Anjelah Candle Company: “Having Passion”

Having Passion- Being passionate is another essential trait for leaders. Passion is the fuel that gives you the motivation and confidence to deliver your mission and purpose for what you do and why you do it. It is the leading factor in becoming a successful entrepreneur. Passion keeps you going when all else seems to fell.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Mercury News

Pursuing Your Passion Unlocks the Key to Success, Explains Edouard Prunier

They say if you love what you do, you will never have to work a day in your life. Indeed, when work itself becomes a reward, you can overcome even the most overbearing obstacles without much effort, and who would know this better than Edouard Prunier, the Spain-based Instagram influencer and trailblazer, who transformed his hobbies into a full-time occupation and became a renowned public figure at the young age of 25. Edouard shares his take on why pursuing your passion unlocks the key to success.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

6 Ways to Help You Become More Confident At Work

Confidence can take you places. Even if you are working a desk job, being confident can bring valuable opportunities that will help you grow as a professional. With confidence, you get to communicate with coworkers effectively, make decisions even under pressure, and boost your day-to-day performance. The best thing is...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Estelle Garcia of LivaFortis: “Invest into your happiness, well-being, and health”

Invest into your happiness, well-being, and health. At the end of the day, this is probably one of the most important things that you can do for yourself. Live your life, adopt a good work life balance, whatever this balance is for you. For me, it is spending time with my partner and pets, friends, and family. The time we spend together energizes and inspires me and I can use that energy to be more creative and problem solve at work. It certainly isn’t time that is wasted. You don’t have to live and breathe work.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Vaynerchuk
Thrive Global

Erin Davies of The Wedding Kickstarter: “BE THE COMPANY YOU’D WANT TO WORK FOR”

BE THE COMPANY YOU’D WANT TO WORK FOR. This one is really big for me. If you aren’t starting with your Core Values- your “why,” your reason for founding the company to begin with-then how can you possibly inspire others to buy your product, believe in your offerings, join your team, refer you to a friend…whatever! Showing respect, giving a voice to your team, and always starting every day with the WHY are all immeasurably important in finding success. If your passion is palpable, everyone will want to get on the train you are riding….and that’s when you see real growth and magic.
RELATIONSHIPS
Thrive Global

Shift Small Things to Make a Big Difference

By definition, shift means “to move or cause to move from one place to another, especially over a small distance.” Think about that for a second. Shifts don’t have to be these huge, massive, super-grand gestures of change. Sometimes it can be small things that make a big difference. My goal is to get you to make small tweaks in what you’re already doing that will make a monumental difference in your immediate and long-term results. Another definition of shift is “a slight change in position, direction, or tendency.” See . . . there it goes again. The notion that big changes can only happen in big shifts is completely inaccurate! Small ones (i.e., slight changes or small distances) can and will actually get the job done just as nicely, if not better.
SMALL BUSINESS
Thrive Global

5 Reasons Why You Keep Falling In Love With The Wrong People

Every person has fallen in love with the wrong person at least once in their lives, and honestly, that’s okay. Falling in love with the wrong person may hurt you, but it also helps you be wiser and smarter, and most importantly, helps you understand what you DON’T want in your partner. However, if you notice that you are repeatedly falling in love with people who never love you back, then that’s a cause for concern.
RELATIONSHIPS
Thrive Global

Clint Riggin reveals the importance of surrounding yourself with positive people

Clint Riggin, a Florida-based entrepreneur who founded Limitless Coaching, has helped thousands of people become the most elite version of themselves by optimizing their fitness and nutrition to be better versions of themselves. He founded Limitless Coaching as an online fitness coaching company where they help people achieve their goals with his unique training strategies and insights from years’ worth of experience working out himself.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beverages#Cheeky Cocktails#Founder
Thrive Global

4 Easy Ways To Avoid Negative Thought Pattern

Do you often catch your mind indulging in negative thoughts? If you do, you’re not alone. But the problem is that such thought patterns can impact the way you see the world. The way you think has a spiraling effect on the way you act and behave in life. So if your thought pattern is predominantly negative, the chances are that you’ll attract more of such negative thoughts in the future. As a result, it will become more challenging for you to find mental peace and satisfaction in life.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sixtyandme.com

3 Reasons Independence in Retirement Takes More Than Just Money

Financial independence is everyone’s goal as they approach retirement. But if you’re financially secure, is that enough to ensure you can enjoy your golden years?. Many of us who are 60+ see ourselves getting older in good health; we envision being active – traveling and socializing with our family and friends. And we see ourselves living on our own terms – doing things “our way.”
HOME & GARDEN
Thrive Global

10 Lessons the Worst 12 Months of My Life Taught Me

When I was at the university, I considered myself good at playing tennis. The truth was, my backhand sucked. I hated my practice partner for always exploiting my weakness and hardly ever playing the ball to my strength. Hold that thought. In 2019, I lost my dad. I was thousands...
Thrive Global

Omid Mehraban “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you never know what a new experience will reveal or create”

Exuding sheer talent, passion, and brilliance as a social media consultant Meet Omid Mehraban. Without being on social media, you’re majorly missing out on something big. “Reaching the right target audience is very important for growth and success,” says Omid Mehraban, who has grasped the subject well and is known as one of the best social media experts of the present time. He says that with more than a billion active users on social media platforms like Instagram, it has become mandatory to grow an online audience and understand the workings of generating quality leads which result in sales. The task of establishing a strong presence on social media is taken over by experts like Omid who have mastered the art and have successfully catapulted many businesses online presence to towering heights.
ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy