CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

9/11 Firefighter’s Brother Completes Inspiring 500 Mile Journey from Pentagon to Ground Zero

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAX82_0bt8mksQ00

Many brave firefighters and first responders lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. One man walked 500 miles to honor his firefighter brother, all the way from the Pentagon to Ground Zero.

Frank Siller completed his “Never Forget” 500-mile walk this morning. He exited the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and arrived at FDNY Ten House, right across the street from the World Trade Center. Speaking to The New York Post, Siller recalls 9/11. “You know, 911 was so surreal. Twenty years ago, it hovers like you were in a dream.”

Frank Siller honors his brother, Stephen, with more than his walk, however. He created the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, named for the path Stephen took as he ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the twin towers shortly after the attacks. The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk retraces Stephen’s steps. It also is one of the most popular 5K races in the country. In 2019 alone, more than 30,000 people participated.

After his walk this morning, Frank sadly remembers that faithful day 20 years ago. “When the South Tower came down, I remember turning to my mother-in-law who was in my house and I said, I think I just lost my brother. I didn’t know how he got there that day, but I knew my brother, I knew he would find a way.” Though Stephen hasn’t been recovered, Frank suspects he was in the South Tower.

Frank wanted to do more for his brother this year, prompting his 500-mile trek. Along the way, he was joined by members of different firehouses and first responders. He said he never stopped thinking of his brother during the journey. “The 500 miles, I think of my brother every single day.”

9/11 Pentagon Survivor Recalls Realizing U.S. Was Under ‘Deliberate’ Attack

Serving as a public affairs officer at the Pentagon 20 years ago, Major Ryan Yantis recalls the horror when he realized the United States was under “deliberate” attack. “Death, devastation and ruin everywhere.”

The New York Post interviewed Yantis yesterday ahead of 9/11’s anniversary. After the second attack, he knew America was under siege. “When the second one hit there was no doubt in my mind this was a deliberate terrorist attack on America.” Despite that, Yantis still had something to do. Around 9:30 AM, he was to escort a senior officer to a meeting elsewhere in the building. The senior officer, however, couldn’t remember where the meeting was supposed to take place.

“We stopped in Corridor 4 and we got into a bit of a heated argument over where the meeting was going to be,” Yantis said. “The Pentagon had been attacked between Corridors 4 and 5.” Yantis speculates if the officers had been on time, “we both would’ve been right at the center of the impact and probably severely injured or killed.”

Their argument becoming a blessing in disguise, the two officers quickly exited upon seeing smoke coming around a corner.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Ridiculously Large Burger King Chicken Sandwich Leaves Fast Food Fans Shocked

A curiously large version of Burger King’s famous Ch’King sandwich has TikTok users equally delighted, intrigued, and terrified. The astoundingly super-sized version of Burger King’s popular chicken sandwich took over the internet earlier this month when TikTok user taylorprice943 posted a video of the humongous version of the popular fast-food chain’s signature sandwich.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

9/11: Ground Zero's forgotten migrant cleaners demand recognition

Lucelly Gil is one of the forgotten victims of 9/11: an immigrant cleaner who spent months clearing up rubble from the World Trade Center and developed cancer apparently from the toxic dust, but who remains unrecognized. At 7:00 am on September 15, 2001, the Colombian entered the immense ash cloud...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fulton Sun

New York firefighter describes chaos at Ground Zero on 9/11

He spent about half an hour in blackness, buried under tons of rubble from the World Trade Center South Tower. Minutes earlier, as he ran toward the North Tower, Joe Torrillo, then a lieutenant in the New York Fire Department, witnessed victims jumping from South Tower windows 100 stories above — desperate to escape after a plane struck the building on 9/11.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kfdi.com

County Commemorates 9/11 Anniversary at Ground Zero, Pentagon

The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero began with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. The milestone anniversary arrived Saturday under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of a frantic withdrawal...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#9 11#500 Miles#Mile Walk#Firefighters#The New York Post#Tunnels#Towers Foundation#The Stephen Siller Tunnel#Towers Run Walk
WGAL

Ground Zero to the Pentagon: A ride to remember

It was one year after 9/11. There were more than 1,000 riders from all walks of life. Each of them a living, rolling memorial to the dead — all part of "Face of America 2002." Dr. Mark Burlingame rode for his brother Chic Burlingame. The pilot of hijacked American Airlines...
MILITARY
Mercury News

“I’d do it again in a heartbeat”: Bay Area firefighters recount search and recovery mission at Ground Zero days after 9/11

Frank Fraone still has a lingering cough 20 years after working to recover the bodies of victims killed during the Sept.11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York’s World Trade Center. Over the years it’s gotten worse for the now-retired Menlo Park firefighter, with frequent months-long bouts of coughing, shortness of...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Axios

In photos: 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday were joined by former presidents, family members of victims and first responders at Ground Zero in New York City to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Driving the news: The ceremony at Ground Zero began with a moment of...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Remembering Ground Zero on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Twenty years ago, nearly 3,000 people were killed and over 6,000 injured in the deadliest terrorist attacks in history. The National September 11 Memorial was dedicated on the 10th anniversary of the attacks, at the 16-acre site once occupied by the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Two square waterfalls, each about an acre in size, exist within the footprints of the vanished towers. The names of all who were killed are inscribed on bronze parapets surrounding the falls, including those who died in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. More than 400 swamp white oak trees fill the surrounding plaza, native to New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, the three states that were attacked.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Covering 9/11: 95.5 WSB’s Robyn Walensky recalls reporting from Ground Zero

On September 11, 2001, as members of the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda coordinated attacks on American soil, 95.5 WSB’s Robyn Walensky found herself ‘covering catastrophe’ firsthand. At the time, Walensky was reporting for The Associated Press Radio in New York City when the unimaginable happened. Twenty years later, one...
CBS New York

People From Near And Far Pay Respects To 9/11 Victims At Ground Zero Ahead Of 20-Year Commemoration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As we approach 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, we not only look back at the lives lost but look forward at how our world has changed. President Joe Biden will be among those attending the 9/11 Memorial and Museum commemoration Saturday. The reflecting pools have been cordoned off ahead of the ceremony, as families get set to mark their return after many stayed home last year because of the pandemic. CBS2’s Kevin Rincon spoke with people from all walks of life who came to reflect Friday. Some left flowers and thank you notes along the FDNY Memorial Wall...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
danapointtimes.com

Remembering 9/11: Former Firefighter Recounts Experience Assisting First Responders at Ground Zero

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

209K+
Followers
22K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy