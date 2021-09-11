Actor Steve Buscemi discusses working at Ground Zero after attacks: "It's still with me"

Steve Buscemi spent four days helping out on “The Pile” at Ground Zero in New York after the 9/11 attacks. He’s still haunted by that time. The veteran character actor, whose roles in The Sopranos, The Big Lebowski and more than 150 film and TV productions have stamped him as instantly recognizable, could have stayed out of the fray. Yet it was his time as a former NYC firefighter that drew him down to the former World Trade Center site on September 11, 2001. Buscemi has been reluctant to talk about his experiences, but opened up this week on the podcast WTF...

