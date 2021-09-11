CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Actor Steve Buscemi discusses working at Ground Zero after attacks: "It's still with me"

By Li Cohen
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Buscemi is known for his iconic acting roles, an accomplishment that was a lifelong dream as a kid growing up on Long Island, New York. But in the 1980s, he was a firefighter with Manhattan's Engine 55 — a job that resulted in him stepping up after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 to help New York's Fire Department rescue and recover those injured and killed in the attack.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 18

Terry Buckingham
5d ago

before today I appreciated him as an Entertainer with a unique style of acting and an awesome persona when he was on some of his interviews but today I respect him not only for what he did back then but for his continuing effort to help those that still suffer

Reply(1)
12
DD
6d ago

Steve is a stand up guy and always liked his acting and actions in real life. Need more like him!

Reply
30
Ron
6d ago

Excellent, always liked him as an actor. nice to know hes one of the few who aren't a tool.

Reply
11
Related
Deadline

Steve Buscemi Recalls His Time Helping Out At Ground Zero After World Trade Center Collapse

Steve Buscemi spent four days helping out on “The Pile” at Ground Zero in New York after the 9/11 attacks. He’s still haunted by that time. The veteran character actor, whose roles in The Sopranos, The Big Lebowski and more than 150 film and TV productions have stamped him as instantly recognizable, could have stayed out of the fray. Yet it was his time as a former NYC firefighter that drew him down to the former World Trade Center site on September 11, 2001. Buscemi has been reluctant to talk about his experiences, but opened up this week on the podcast WTF...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Steve Buscemi helped firefighters after the attack on the Twin Towers

Steve Buscemi, actor of great roles like those of Reservoir Dogs, The Sopranos O The Big LebowskiHe had a past as a firefighter. Before making the leap to Hollywood worked in this area and when it occurred the attack on the Twin Towers he couldn’t help but want to help. In a recent interview on the podcast WTF With Marc Maron He told how that experience was, which, he says, left him with several consequences.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Frankfort Times

Steve Buscemi thankful he had therapist after working at 9/11 terror site

Steve Buscemi found it "almost impossible" to process what he saw after the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City. The 'Reservoir Dogs' actor used to be a firefighter in the city and answered a call to help out at the World Trade Centre site in 2001, and he admitted he was grateful that he already had sessions with a therapist because it helped him to talk through his feelings after a week working to find survivors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Steve Buscemi
enstarz.com

Steve Buscemi Reveals PTSD Struggles After 9/11 Bombing

Steve Buscemi shared part of his life with the people he rescued after the terrorist attacks in September 2011, and he was never the same man since then. Twenty years since the tragic September 11 bombing happened, Buscemi recalled what happened that day and how the events made him suffer from a lingering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Funerals#Volunteers#Manhattan#Ground Zero#Fire Department#The World Trade Center
Pocono Record

'It doesn't get easier': Grief at ground zero still palpable after 20 years | Mike Kelly

NEW YORK — Suddenly, it was 20 years. Once again the living victims of the 9/11 attacks — the walking wounded who lost friends and relatives or survived and now wonder why — came back to the place we once called ground zero. They grieved on a morning eerily similar to that Tuesday in 2001 — a cloudless blue sky filled lower Manhattan with bright light and the cool of the fall to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Never-before-seen photos from 9/11 attacks show devastating wreckage and heroic ironworkers who cut through steel beams

NEW photos, obtained exclusively by The Sun, show the horrifying destruction of the World Trade Center and lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001. Taken by Chris Maher, a steelworker who was working in New York City on the day the towers collapsed, the series of photos show the World Trade Center and surrounding buildings in the days following the destruction.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Who was Ben Best and what was his cause of death?

AMERICAN screenwriter Ben Best has died a day short of his 47th birthday. The actor has been hailed a "creative force" and "a hell of a friend" following his death on September 12, 2021. Who was Ben Best?. Ben Best was best known for co-creating HBO's Eastbound & Down. The...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Judge Judy's Health Problems

It's hard to believe but Judge Judy Sheindlin has been ruling our TV screens (and hearts) for nearly three decades. She became a household name after "Judge Judy" — an arbitration-based reality court show — premiered on CBS in 1996, per IMDb. The show ran for 25 seasons before ending last year. The reason for her departure, according to Sheindlin, was because she felt disrespected.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Leave It to Beaver' Star Tony Dow Hospitalized

Actor Tony Dow was hospitalized with pneumonia last week, and Leave it to Beaver fans are growing concerned. Dow is 76 years old and is best known for playing Wally Cleaver from 1957 to 1963. According to a report by The Daily Mail, he was hospitalized on Thursday. Dow reportedly...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

CBS News

285K+
Followers
37K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy