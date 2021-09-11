Actor Steve Buscemi discusses working at Ground Zero after attacks: "It's still with me"
Steve Buscemi is known for his iconic acting roles, an accomplishment that was a lifelong dream as a kid growing up on Long Island, New York. But in the 1980s, he was a firefighter with Manhattan's Engine 55 — a job that resulted in him stepping up after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 to help New York's Fire Department rescue and recover those injured and killed in the attack.www.cbsnews.com
