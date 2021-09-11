CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Bird Was Fueled, Not by Money, but by Quieting Hostile Opposing Crowds With Late-Game Heroics

By Mike Thomas
 6 days ago
Although Larry Bird became the highest-paid rookie after a heralded college career at little-known Indiana State, he didn’t need to be. That all occurred after some tough negotiation tactics by agent Bob Woolf. Money didn’t make the former Boston Celtics star hungry. Basketball did. More specifically, shutting up a hostile opposing crowd is what motivated Larry Legend.

