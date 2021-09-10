CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday, September 10th: Joby Warrick, Billy Tauzin, Lauren Tarshis

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post's National security reporter Joby Warrick talks about the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Former Louisiana Congressman Billy Tauzin talks about Hurricane Ida recovery and a spirited discussion erupted over January 6, 2021 and the riot on the U.S. Capitol. Author Lauren Tarshis discusses her book "I Survived the Attacks of September 11th," part of her "I survived..." series geared toward children.

