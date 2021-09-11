Cristiano Ronaldo scores in second Manchester United debut

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Press Association

Was there ever any doubt?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his second Manchester United debut on Saturday to put the Red Devils up 1-0 against Newcastle just before halftime.

The goal was almost expected as Ronaldo was named to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI. The ball came off a blocked shot from Mason Greenwood, and Ronaldo was in the right spot at the right time to tap it home.

The goal sent the crowd at Old Trafford into a frenzy:

Ronaldo recently rejoined Manchester United after moving on from Juventus at the end of the transfer window. His first stint at Old Trafford came from 2003-09.

The Portuguese superstar won three Premier League titles and a Champions League crown in his first go-around with the club, in addition to receiving his first of five Ballon d'Or Awards as the world's best player.