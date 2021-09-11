Cristiano Ronaldo scores in second Manchester United debut
Was there ever any doubt?
Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his second Manchester United debut on Saturday to put the Red Devils up 1-0 against Newcastle just before halftime.
The goal was almost expected as Ronaldo was named to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI. The ball came off a blocked shot from Mason Greenwood, and Ronaldo was in the right spot at the right time to tap it home.
The goal sent the crowd at Old Trafford into a frenzy:
Ronaldo recently rejoined Manchester United after moving on from Juventus at the end of the transfer window. His first stint at Old Trafford came from 2003-09.
The Portuguese superstar won three Premier League titles and a Champions League crown in his first go-around with the club, in addition to receiving his first of five Ballon d'Or Awards as the world's best player.
