9/11 anniversary: Moment of silence as families recite names of victims

With the campus flags at half-mast, Palo Verde College (PVC) leadership, faculty and staff gathered for a solemn morning remembrance ceremony in observance of 9/11 on Sept. 9. “We’ve gathered here today in remembrance and honor of 9/11,” shared PVC Manager of Student Life and Development Staci Lee, who led the ceremony. “On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 terrorists – who were members of Al-Qaeda, an Islamist extremist network – hijacked four commercial airliners in a coordinated attack. The hijackers intentionally flew two of the planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center; and a third into the Pentagon. Learning of the other hijackings, passengers and crew members on the fourth plane launched a counter-attack – spurring the hijacker pilot to crash the plane into a field in Pennsylvania.”

BLYTHE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO