Decades after September 11, 2001, many first responders still live with PTSD. Will the same be true of physicians who saw the worst of the pandemic?. September 11, 2001 was a terrible day for New York City’s police officers, fire fighters, and other first responders. But not all of them registered trauma in the same way. Some of them developed posttraumatic stress syndrome quickly, while others had symptoms that emerged slowly, over years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO