Madison, IL

Madison man among 3 charged in shootings

By Ron DeBrock
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST ST. LOUIS — A Madison man is among three suspects charged in connection with seven gunshot victims, including a child, Thursday afternoon in East. St. Louis. St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric has charged Lorenzo W. Bruce Jr., 32, of Madison; Cartez R. Beard, 30, of Cahokia; and Deangelo M. Higgs, 35, of East St. Louis each with one count of felon in possession of a weapon, a Class 3 felony, and seven counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony.

www.thetelegraph.com

