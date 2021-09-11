Madison man among 3 charged in shootings

EAST ST. LOUIS — A Madison man is among three suspects charged in connection with seven gunshot victims, including a child, Thursday afternoon in East. St. Louis. St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric has charged Lorenzo W. Bruce Jr., 32, of Madison; Cartez R. Beard, 30, of Cahokia; and Deangelo M. Higgs, 35, of East St. Louis each with one count of felon in possession of a weapon, a Class 3 felony, and seven counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony.