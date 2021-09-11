Nick Saban reveals how important Henry To'o To'o is to the Alabama defense

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Henry To’o To’o may be relatively new to Alabama, but his importance to the Crimson Tide shined through in his first game with the team. In Alabama’s opening game against Miami, To’o To’o was all over the field, confusing D’Eriq King and leading the Crimson Tide defense.

Following his impressive debut, head coach Nick Saban talked about how important To’o To’o is to the team’s defense.

“Henry’s a really good communicator, he’s a really smart guy,” said Saban on The Nick Saban Show. “He’s one of those guys that we talk about more preparation. Doing more to prepare for the game, make sure you understand. He’s got a great sense of pride about him, and a sense of pride as a signal caller. He doesn’t want to mess up for everyone else.

“He spends a lot of time with Pete [Golding], I think he has a really good understanding and he’s a good communicator. I think he’s made all the other players in the front seven play better because they have a lot of confidence in the call.”

The linebacker hasn’t been in Tuscaloosa as long as many of his teammates. Still, To’o To’o has carved out a large role for Saban’s squad.

“He’s a very instinctive player.”

Moreover, Saban continued to talk about the linebacker’s intelligence and instinctiveness. Additionally, Saban reminds everyone how important it is to have a capable signal caller on defense, like To’o To’o.

“I think people really underestimate the importance of having a signal caller on defense who is confident and in command,” said Saban. “It’s very much like a quarterback on offense.

“You gotta set the front, you gotta call where we want them to stunt. And sometimes stunts run in multiple different locations … there’s all kinds of different ways that you could set things up. Having smart guys that could figure that out and be decisive in making those calls is very helpful.

“Henry’s done a really, really good job of that, and he’s a very instinctive player.”

Evidently, Saban thinks highly of the linebacker, and To’o To’o shows no signs of changing the way he plays.

What next for Henry To’o To’o and the Crimson Tide?

Following his impressive debut for Alabama, the linebacker will get to play in-front of the home crowd as a part of the Crimson Tide inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time. While the game may not be competitive against Mercer, the moment will mean the world for To’o To’o.

Then, a big time SEC matchup takes place when Alabama travels to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators. The game will be another nice test for To’o To’o, as the quarterback duo of Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson have been electric to start the season.

Still, if Henry To’o To’o can keep playing instinctively and decisively like Nick Saban wants, the Alabama defense could rival their fantastic offense this season.