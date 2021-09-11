Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux will not play against Ohio State

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

In the week leading up to Oregon’s massive showdown with Ohio State in Columbus, the status of Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux dominated the headlines.

There has been endless speculation as to whether the Ducks’ star sophomore will or will not play. At long last Saturday morning, Oregon fans finally got their answer.

Thibodeaux will not play against the Buckeyes. He was not in uniform as the Ducks went through pregame warmups and multiple reports have confirmed he won’t be available to play.

The sophomore edge rusher suffered an ankle injury in the Ducks season-opening win over Fresno State and was sidelined for the second half of the game.

When Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal last spoke with reporters on Wednesday, he said Thibodeaux was still day-to-day. One caveat that Cristobal listed earlier in the week is that any Oregon player who was not able to practice throughout the week would not be able to play.

Whatever occurred during the week, it appears that Cristobal and his staff feel Thibodeaux is not healthy enough to make an impact.