CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux will not play against Ohio State

By Jarrid Denney about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTBK1_0bt8kORI00
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

In the week leading up to Oregon’s massive showdown with Ohio State in Columbus, the status of Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux dominated the headlines.

There has been endless speculation as to whether the Ducks’ star sophomore will or will not play. At long last Saturday morning, Oregon fans finally got their answer.

Thibodeaux will not play against the Buckeyes. He was not in uniform as the Ducks went through pregame warmups and multiple reports have confirmed he won’t be available to play.

The sophomore edge rusher suffered an ankle injury in the Ducks season-opening win over Fresno State and was sidelined for the second half of the game.

When Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal last spoke with reporters on Wednesday, he said Thibodeaux was still day-to-day. One caveat that Cristobal listed earlier in the week is that any Oregon player who was not able to practice throughout the week would not be able to play.

Whatever occurred during the week, it appears that Cristobal and his staff feel Thibodeaux is not healthy enough to make an impact.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

CJ Verdell breaks down touchdown runs with Matt Leinart

Oregon running back CJ Verdell broke down his three-touchdown performance in the Ducks’ upset victory over No. 3 Ohio State with FOX analyst Matt Leinart. “To be honest, everyone knew there was a huge opportunity in front of us and we pretty much just took that head on, wanted to embrace the challenge,” Verdell said. “Obviously, coming in there as the underdogs and people didn’t expect us to do as well as we did. We kinda came in there with a chip on our shoulders and that was really the whole attitude throughout the week.”
FOOTBALL
On3.com

The Huddle: USC at Washington State

USC takes on Washington State on Saturday at 12:30 pm. It’s the first road test of the season for the Trojans and the first game under interim head coach Donte Williams. The Huddle provides a convenient one-sheet with all the news and notes you need to prepare for and watch your Trojans take on the Cougars.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
On3.com

O/NSO: Washington State edition

The Obvious: What a difference a week can make, and nothing will illustrate that more than when the USC Trojans (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12 South) depart sunny Los Angeles with an interim head football coach and arrive in the rainy Great Northwest to do battle with the Washington State Cougars (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12 North) for a Saturday matinee in tiny Martin Stadium (12:30 p.m. PDT).
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

College football Week 3: The most intriguing game in each conference

ACC: Virginia (2-0) at No. 21 North Carolina (1-1) Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ACC Network. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud ranks first among Power 5 quarterbacks in passing yards with 778. I’m willing to bet that there aren’t many people who can name the guy who ranks second. It’s Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, who has thrown for 744 yards and seven touchdowns while leading UVA to wins over FCS William & Mary and Illinois. North Carolina QB Sam Howell ranks second in the ACC (behind Armstrong) with 280 passing yards per game. The Tar Heels followed up their season-opening loss to Virginia Tech with a 59-17 win over Georgia State. Can either secondary hold up in this ACC Coastal Division matchup?
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
On3.com

Podcast: Why USC Trojans must make homerun hire to win over recruits

Erik McKinney of WeAreSC joins On3 Senior National Recruiting Editor Jeremy Crabtree on the Over the Middle podcast. They discuss why USC made a move to fire Clay Helton after only two games, why he didn’t succeed with the Trojans and what type of coach must be hired for them to win over top recruits.
NFL
On3.com

Vince Iwuchukwu, 2022's No. 5 center, commits to USC

Vince Iwuchukwu, a 7-foot center out of San Antonio (Texas) Montverde Academy has committed to USC basketball for the class of 2022, a source close to Iwuchukwu told On3. Iwuchukwu, the no. 23 overall prospect in the On3 100, chose the Trojans over Baylor, Texas, Kansas, and UCLA. Iwuchukwu is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Peering through the Hubble: Week 3 matchups in the Big 12

There are a number of big games in the Big 12 this week, at least on a relative scale. We have the Big 12 opener between the wide zone warriors in Waco and Lawrence, Oklahoma State takes on Boise State, K-State and West Virginia have real tests with Nevada and Virginia Tech, and then there’s the Nebraska vs Oklahoma game I touched on earlier this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Ducks
On3.com

LOOK: Auburn football reveals uniforms for Penn State Whiteout

The Auburn football team just dropped a video that shows the uniform combination for Saturday night’s Whiteout game atPenn State. The irony here is fairly obvious. That’s right, folks. In a creative, dramatic quick video, Auburn is announcing the Tigers will in fact wear all white to Penn State’s Whiteout.
NFL
On3.com

Hunter Osborne playing things slow in fast-evolving recruiting

Things have blown up for Trussville (Ala.) junior defensive end Hunter Osborne recently. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge defender has picked up a litany of Power Five offers on the heels of an impressive start to 2021. Osborne has earned offers from Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Kentucky, USC,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Tigers Today: Four-star offensive lineman earns Clemson offer

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

'Jaw-dropping' Penn State Whiteout setting for Auburn showdown

Penn State football is nearly 24 hours away from returning to Beaver Stadium as the Nittany Lions host Auburn on Saturday night. There has been plenty of hype surrounding the highly anticipated home “Whiteout” game for James Franklin’s team. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford painted a vivid picture for those...
NFL
On3.com

LSU announces former players as guest captains for Central Michigan

The LSU Tigers have announced former players Christian LaCotoure, Jacob Hester and Bennie Logan will serve as guest captains for Saturday’s game against Central Michigan. LaCotoure played at LSU from 2013 to 2017. Hailing from Lincoln (Nebraska) Southeast High School, LaCoutoure was a three-year starter for the Tigers at defensive end. In his career, he recorded 152 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. As a senior in 2017, LaCotoure was second on the team in tackles, with 66, adding 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy