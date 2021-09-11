Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe out for Ducks' showdown with Ohio State

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The injury blows just keep coming for Oregon.

Just days after starting weak side linebacker Dru Mathis underwent surgery for a knee injury, it appears the Ducks have lost another player at that position.

Star freshman Justin Flowe was not in uniform during warmups and will not play in Oregon’s massive showdown with Ohio State in Columbus. Flowe emerged from the Oregon locker room with a walking boot on his right foot.

Flowe, a former 5-star signee, led the Ducks with 14 tackles in their season-opener against Fresno State in Week 1. It was significant coming out party for Flowe, who arrived in Eugene as one of the more highly-touted recruits in program history, but missed almost his entire true freshman season due to a knee injury.

With Mathis and Flowe both sidelined, true freshman Keith Brown has quickly floated to the top of Oregon’s depth chart and is in line to start Saturday.

A former 4-star recruit from Lebanon, Oregon, Brown missed the Fresno State game due to an undisclosed injury. Senior Nate Heaukulani could also see a sharp increase in playing time against the Buckeyes.