Inflation has gone up over 8% in the last year

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2010, inflation at the wholesale level has risen more than it ever has at 8.3% since Aug. 2020. The producer price index is done by the Labor Department, and they measure inflation before it hits consumers. In August it rose by .7% and in June and July it rose...

kusi.com

Inflation rate in the United States has hit a 30-year high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high, pointing to new problems for businesses and consumers as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Consumers who were lucky enough to keep their...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ValueWalk

Inflation Takes Breath-taking Leap, Surging At Fastest Rate In Over 20 Years

The Consumer Price Index measure of inflation surged to 3.2% in August (up from 2% in July). This is the biggest jump ever recorded for this index (which started in 1997). Part of this is due to the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme running last August, which pushed prices down significantly a year earlier, and will drop out of the figures next month.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Argentina inflation dips to 2.5%, lowest level in over a year

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's Consumer Price Index rose 2.5% in August, the country's official statistics agency said on Tuesday, the smallest rise in over a year as the government tries to tamp down inflation that has damaged its popularity. The South American country is grappling with stubborn inflation that...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Consumer Prices Are Up 5.3% Year Over Year

Many people are still feeling the impact of inflation. Earlier this summer, it was clear that everything from groceries to gasoline was costing more money than normal. And things haven't really changed much since. In fact, the Consumer Price Index, which measures fluctuations in the cost of common goods and...
BUSINESS
cwbradio.com

Inflation Climbed 8.3% Last Month

Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3% last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010. According to the Associated Press, the Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, rose 0.7% last month from July after increasing 1% in both June and July. Inflation has been stirring as the economy recovers from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. Supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of workers have pushed prices higher. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has called the price spikes temporary and has warned of the dangers of the central bank raising its benchmark interest rate (now near zero) prematurely, potentially stalling the economy’s comeback. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer prices rose 0.6% from July and 6.7% from a year earlier. Food prices were up 2.9% last month after falling in July. Over the past year, wholesale food prices have climbed 12.7%, including surges of 59.2% for beef and 43.5% for shortening and cooking oil. Energy prices rose 0.4% from July and are up 32.3% over the past year.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Live Nation stock up 50 percent over the last year

Live Nation president and CFO Joe Berchtold joins Closing Bell to discuss the surge of people returning to concerts across the country. He says the company has seen shows sell out, with very low ticket return rates, and spending at concessions is up over 2019 levels.
ENTERTAINMENT
Arkansas Online

Major indexes go into slump after inflation news

Banks and energy companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Tuesday, handing the S&P 500 its sixth loss in the last seven trading days. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% after an early gain faded by midafternoon. The benchmark index's 11 sectors all ended in the red, with banks, energy stocks and industrial and communication companies among the biggest drags on the index. The selling more than offset the S&P 500's modest gain from a day before.
BUSINESS
@JohnLocke

Digging Into Details of Black Unemployment

Walter Myers uses a National Review Online column to rebut a popular narrative about unemployment among black Americans. Recently, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its disappointing monthly jobs report, which showed that the economy had added only 250,000 jobs in August, far fewer than the 750,000 expected. While the overall unemployment rate dropped to 5.2 percent from the previous 5.4 percent, the unemployment rate for black Americans was also a lowlight, rising from 8.2 percent to 8.8 percent while the unemployment rate for whites dropped from 4.8 percent to 4.5 percent.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest settlement in over 5 weeks

Gold futures declined on Friday, posting a loss for the week and settling at their lowest in more than five weeks. Positive economic numbers coming in each week, the most recent being U.S. retail sales, have contributed to gold's loss, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. "Any additional, positive, hawkish numbers like these are going to solidify any probability of a 'sooner-than-later' [Federal Reserve] tapering schedule, which wouldn't likely bode well for gold, or bonds, for that matter." December gold fell $5.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,751.40 an ounce - down 2.3% for the week. That was lowest finish for a most-active contract since Aug. 10, FactSet data show.
RETAIL
FingerLakes1

How fast payday loans online work: Interest rates, fees and costs

The simple truth is that fast payday loans are unsecured loans. In addition to that, as the name suggests, they are usually repaid on your next payday. When you are in a financial crisis, they offer some relief. Oddly enough, they are quite tempting because of the no credit checks and fast delivery.
CREDITS & LOANS
pinalcentral.com

Inflation drives up Arizona wages

PHOENIX -- Workers at the bottom of the Arizona wage scale appear to be in line for a pay hike of $26 a week. And you can credit -- or blame -- inflation. New figures reported Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that prices as measure by the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers, have risen 5.3% between August 2020 and last month.
ARIZONA STATE

