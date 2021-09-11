Georgia defeats UAB: Offense shines behind Bennett's big day

Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications

Georgia (1-0) takes on UAB (1-0) today in its 2021 home-opener at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The Bulldogs travelled to Charlotte, N.C. last Saturday for a neutral-site kickoff to the season against a top-five ranked Clemson team, coming away 10-3 victors. Sparked by a strong defensive performance that included seven sacks and a pick-six, Kirby Smart picked up his 11th career win over a top-10 opponent. It was also the second straight for Smart after defeating Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to end the 2020 season.

Making headlines today is Georgia’s quarterback situation headed into the matchup with the Blazers. JT Daniels will not start as he deals with an upper-body strain, meaning that Bulldog fans will likely see either Carson Beck or Stetson Bennett. Beck has played in one career outing but has not thrown a pass. In the G-Day scrimmage, the Jacksonville, Fla. native completed 22 of 31 passes for 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Meanwhile, Bennett started five games for Georgia last season, throwing for 1,179 yards and eight touchdowns.

Pregame

Stetson Bennett is announced as the team’s starting quarterback over the Sanford Stadium video board. It marks the sixth career start for Bennett who threw for 1,179 yards and eight touchdowns in five starts in 2020.

Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith aren’t going to play today, but it is good to see both of them without a boot on their respective foot injuries.

Number changes: Kamari Lassiter will wear No. 13 and Daijun Edwards will wear No. 30 for those that are curious. Tramel Walthour will wear No. 49 just on punts.

First Quarter

Stetson Bennett and Jermaine Burton connect on the second play of the game for a 73-yard touchdown pass to put Georgia ahead early. Jack Podlesny’s PAT is good. The Bulldogs lead 7-0 less than a minute in.

Despite discussion of possible change this week, first-team offensive line is what we saw against Clemson. From left to right: Jamaree Salyer, Justin Shaffer, Sedrick Van-Pran, Warren Ericson, Warren McClendon

Georgia defense keeps up its momentum from last week, forcing a three-and-out on its first time on the field. In the process, UAB’s offense goes -8 yards with a pair of penalties pushing them back.

The Bulldogs take over in good field position at their own 45. Then, Bennett marches the offense down the field for another touchdown, this time a 12-yard connection with Kenny McIntosh on 3rd down. Podlesny’s PAT is good. Georgia leads 14-0 with 10:17 remaining in the first quarter.

Highlights of the drive included Adonai Mitchell’s first collegiate reception and a series of UAB penalties that helped Georgia get into the red zone.

After picking up a pair of first downs and moving into Georgia territory, UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston is intercepted by Lewis Cine. Pressure on the play provided by Nazir Stackhouse who forced Johnston to get the ball out of his hands quickly.

Carson Beck came in the game for one drive as Georgia went three-and-out. Then, after a UAB punt, Stetson Bennett returns in style with an 88-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers. The touchdown is the longest touchdown pass for UGA since 2013 and the first of Bowers’ career. Podlesny’s PAT is good once again, and Georgia leads 21-0 with 1:14 remaining in the first quarter.

First quarter ends with a sack from Nazir Stackhouse, who is doing a great job of getting after the quarterback. Second sack of the afternoon for Georgia.

END 1Q: Georgia leads UAB 21-0

Second Quarter

Georgia strikes once again on the first play of the drive, this time Stetson Bennett to Arian Smith. The touchdown covers 66 yards, Podlesny’s PAT is good and puts the Bulldogs ahead 28-0 with 14:09 remaining in the first half. Bennett is now 5-for-5 for 245 yards and four touchdowns with a QB rating of 775.8.

Bennett is now 5-for-5 for 245 yards and four touchdowns with a QB rating of 775.8. The next five drives, UAB and Georgia combined, resulted in punts without many highlights. That is until Kearis Jackson returned the UAB punt 33-yards to inside the red zone setting his offense up with great field position. Georgia would punch it in the end zone on the drive as Bennett finds Bowers once again for their second score and Bennett’s fifth touchdown of the day. Podlesny’s PAT is good, Georgia leads 35-0 with 1:13 remaining before halftime . Bennett’s touchdown pass ties a school record for most in a game.

. Bennett’s touchdown pass ties a school record for most in a game. HALFTIME: Georgia leads UAB 35-0

Third Quarter

Georgia’s defense forces a three-and-out and gets the ball back to Stetson Bennett and the offense. Bennett used his leg to convert on a 3rd and 8, scrambling 20 yards for Georgia’s longest run of the day so far. Then, on the next play, James Cook scored his first touchdown of the season from 14 yards out as he shook off several UAB defenders on his way into the end zone. Podlesny’s PAT is good. Georgia leads 42-0 with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter.

Kelee Ringo comes up with Georgia’s second interception of the game. Georgia takes over possession at its own 40 yard line after the redshirt freshman made a nice play on a slightly under-thrown pass. First career interception for Ringo.

With Carson Beck back in the game at quarterback, Georgia goes three plays and 60 yards for another touchdown. After a long completion to Adonai Mitchell to open the drive and a pass interference call drawn by Mitchell, Beck finds Justin Robinson in the back of the end zone for the score. It is both the first career touchdown pass for Beck and first career touchdown reception for Robinson. Podlesny’s PAT is good. Georgia leads 49-0 with 7:11 remaining in the third quarter.

Georgia forces a turnover on downs as UAB went for it on 4th down twice during the drive. Channing Tindall is there for the sack the second go around to give the ball back to the Georgia offense.

END 3Q: Georgia leads 49-0

Fourth Quarter

Georgia begins the fourth quarter with possession in UAB territory after Carson Beck completed a pass to Jaylen Johnson for a gain of 12 yards and a first down. Then, after a series of runs by Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Beck himself, Georgia found itself inside the red zone. Unfortunately, Warren Ericson’s snap went over Beck’s head, and the Bulldogs were forced to settle for a 32-yard field goal try. Podlesny’s attempt was no good, sailing wide right.

UAB took over at the their own 20 before two plays later, true freshman Jamon Dumas-Johnson intercepted Tyler Johnston and took it 20 yards to the house. That’s Georgia’s third interception today and second pick-six in as many games. Podlesny’s PAT is good. The Bulldogs lead 56-0 with 10:14 left in the contest.

After the Georgia defense forced a punt with a nice stop by Tymon Mitchell on third down, UAB found its way on to the board with a pick-six of Carson Beck by Keondre Swoopes. It’s the first touchdown scored on Georgia this season, however, the Bulldogs still lead 56-7 with 5:02 left in the game.

Brock Vandagriff has entered the game making his collegiate debut. He is among several young Bulldogs to do so including Amarius Mims, Nyland Green and Smael Mondon.

Georgia turns the ball over on downs with 20 seconds remaining just past midfield.

FINAL: Georgia wins 56-7

