There have been nonstop rumors about who the new lead for The Bachelor will be. Reality Steve was convinced it was Greg Grippo. Remember, Greg made some Bachelor Nation enemies during his last few weeks on The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Then, other rumors began circulating that nobody from Katie’s season would be chosen as the lead. In fact, producers were choosing to go with a man that nobody has become familiar with just yet. Two names were tossed around. However, it’s looking like those two are not the new Bachelor. Video has now surfaced that appears to be one man from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Who is he? Keep reading to find out more.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO