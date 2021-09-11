CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finger Lakes Health honors three employees with Distinguished Values Award

FingerLakes1
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Finger Lakes Health employees have been recognized with the Distinguished Values Award for the second quarter of 2021. The Distinguished Values Award program selects employees on a quarterly basis for the honor. The honorees are selected from three categories: Hospital, Long Term Care and Physician Network. These staff members are selected for consistently demonstrating the organizational values and clearly exceeding the requirements of their job. The awards are granted in recognition of those employees who clearly demonstrate professionalism and who serve as role models within Finger Lakes Health.

