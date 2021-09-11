Josh Dix, 2022 shooting guard, commits to Iowa

Josh Dix / Player submitted photo

Josh Dix, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Council Bluffs (Iowa) Abraham Lincoln has committed to Iowa basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3.

Dix is the Hawkeyes’ second commitment of the class, following point guard Dasonte Bowen.

Dix averaged 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last year as a junior. He chose the Hawkeyes over Wisconsin, Utah, Wake Forest, among others.

Josh Dix on why he chose Iowa

“The reason I chose Iowa is because it felt like home on and off the court,” Dix said. “The way they play, I could fit into that style really well. They’ve had a lot of success lately so I want to keep that rolling and be a part of that. I bonded well with the coaches and players and they definitely have a family-type culture.”