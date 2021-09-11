Tennessee down two key offensive players against Pitt

Joe Murphy via Getty Images.

will be without running back Tiyon Evans and starting center Cooper Mays against the Pitt Panthers on Saturday, per GoVols247.

No reason for Tiyon Evans’ absence was specified and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel avoided questions regarding Evans’ availability during the week.

After Thursday morning’s practice, Heupel said he would not “have any comment on any of our guys’ injuries, where they’re at” and said the situation would be determined on Saturday before Tennessee took on Pitt.

Mays missed the second half of Tennessee’s season-opening win over Bowling Green after rolling his ankle and has been ruled out against Pitt due to his ankle.

In Mays’ absence in the second half last week, Tennessee moved left guard Jerome Carvin to center and placed Ollie Lane at left guard.

Tiyon Evans led Tennessee in rushing last week with 120 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carry against Bowling Green. In Evans’ absence, starting running back Jabari Small will be expected to shoulder an even larger workload against Pitt. Small rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries against Bowling Green.

Previewing the Johnny Majors Classic

Tennessee will take on Pitt in Saturday’s Johnny Majors Classic to honor the life, career, and legacy of Johnny Majors, a legend at both Tennessee and Pittsburgh.

Tennessee will look to build off their season-opening win, and head coach Josh Heupel’s first at the helm, against a Pitt team that impressed in a 51-7 win over UMass.

Pitt is coming off a 6-5 season but return quarterback Kenny Pickett and offensive weapons like wide receiver Jordan Addison, tight end Lucas Krull and running back Israel Abanikanda. Defensively, Pitt lost some key pieces like Patrick Jones II, Jaylen Twyman, and Rashad Weaver, but looked strong in its season-opening win, holding UMass to just 209 yards. Notably, linebacker John Petrishen had six tackles and two sacks.

Tennessee showed promise in its season-opening 38-6 win over Bowling Green. One of the biggest bright spots from the win was the play of the defensive line. The veteran group up front provided an anchor for Tennessee, allowing just 32 rushing yards and making 11 tackles for loss.

Offensively, the Volunteers dominated on the ground, rushing for 326 yards as a team. With the loss of running back Tiyon Evans, Tennessee will rely on starting running back Jabari Small and Michigan transfer quarterback Joe Milton. Milton showed flashes in his debut as the Volunteers’ starting quarterback, throwing for 139 yards and one touchdown, adding 44 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.

Entering the game without starting center Cooper Mays and running back Tiyon Evans, Tennessee hosts Pitt on Saturday at 12:00pm EST.