Wolcott, NY

Sweethearts & Heroes is available to help students and staff at North Rose-Wolcott Central School District

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020-2021 school year presented students across the U.S. with social and emotional obstacles, but a nationally renown program is coming to Wolcott, N.Y., to help. Sweethearts & Heroes, a student empowerment and empathy activation program, will work with students, teachers and staff in the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District during a weeklong residency that lasts from Sept. 13-17.

