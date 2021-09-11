CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

How to Make Your Own Mini-Pool Table From a Little More Than Cardboard

By Christopher McFadden
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 6 days ago

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link.

Playing pool is a great way to wind down. But getting a table in your own home to practice can be pretty pricey.

As it turns out, you can actually make one for yourself from little more than glue, cardboard, some wood, and marbles. Granted it is a mini-version, but we would argue it is as fun as a full-size pool table.

Follow this short guide to find out how.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1cyF_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

As you can imagine, like any project of this nature, you'll need some tools and materials before you get started.

Materials and gear needed

  • Corrugated cardboard
  • Blue felt
  • Wood rods
  • Thin rubber foam
  • Popsicle sticks

With all your tools and materials in hand, it is now time to get on with this epic and awesome build.

Step 1: Design and create the main table

Before we start, note that this guide can be modified to make other versions of the pool, or, if you are up to the extra work, a mini-snooker table. But, we'll leave that completely up to you.

Anyway, on with the build...

The first step is to plan out the main table. In this case, you need to sketch out a rectangle 15 and 3/4 inches (40 cm) long by 7 and 7/8 inches (20 cm) wide.

With that done, mark out the pockets (4 per corner and 2 center ones), as well as, mark out the width of the side, head, and foot rails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31a4Hy_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

With that done, mark and cut out pieces to make the rails and cushion plates. You can make these out of stiff cardboard, or for more strength, make them from plastic cardboard.

Once the pieces are ready, glue the cushion plates into place on the main table using a hot glue gun. When placing the pieces, do your best to ensure they are as close to vertical as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQleC_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

Don't forget to make and glue in the smaller angled cushion walls to either side of the pockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObCgA_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

With that done, take the main rail pieces and glue these into place on top of the cushion walls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPyCv_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

However, before you seal all rails, make sure you fully close the space around the pockets. To do this, glue a small strip of paper into place. This will not only close the gap but also act as a kind of buffer to guide the ball into the pocket hole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ts389_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

With all the pockets fully enclosed, you can now complete gluing all the main table rails into place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVLLX_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

Once the glue is fully cooled, sand down all the exposed surfaces of the rails and table. Pay particular attention to the seams where excess glue will likely have seeped out.

You can also take the time to round off the corners of all surfaces on the inside face of the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEanN_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

With that done, cut some strips of cardboard to the dimensions of the exposed edges of the table. Glue these into place using your hot glue gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qlK7_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

Step 2: Add the felt

Next, take your PVA glue and cover the entire surface of the inside of the table (tabletop and cushion walls). Then cut down to size a piece of blue (or green, or whatever color you want) and place it over the top of the main table.

With that done, begin to fold the felt around the inside edge of the table. Progressively push the felt into the angled edges of the table, and periodically ensure the felt is flush with the tabletop (i.e. no creases or folds).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIaaY_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

Use a sharp-angled piece of metal to help you with this process where necessary. For the pockets, you will need to cut the felt to fit around them. Leave some of the felt to cover the surface of the rail around the pockets as shown below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyutI_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

With that done, paint (carefully) the balk line in white paint. Next, take your black rubber foam, and cut lengths of it to the dimensions of the outside edges of the rails behind the pockets.

Glue them into place using more PVA glue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xo6f_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

Fold the edges of the foam over the outside edge of the table.

Step 3: Complete the main table

With the previous steps complete, take some more small strips of regular paper. Glue around 2-3 layers of these around the inside walls of each pocket.

With that done, sketch out some "corner plates" from paper and glue these into positions around each corner pocket on the main rails. Do the same for the middle pockets.

Fold the paper over the edge of the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GnDSO_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

With that done, take some black paper, cut it into strips the same dimensions as each outer wall of the table, and glue them into place around the outside of the table.

Make sure it is slightly longer than the height of the table. Fold the excess over onto the underside of the table and glue it into place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQtvN_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

Step 4: Finish the main table

With the top of the table now complete, it is time to complete the rest of the cardboard pool table. Cut some more strips of cardboard to make a slightly smaller rectangle below the main table surface.

Glue them into place using your hot glue gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IwgDB_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

Next, cut some more strips of corrugated cardboard, strip off the side of the paper covering, and roll the pieces into cylinders. These will form the main legs of the table.

Glue them into position near each corner of the table inside the lower walls. Obviously, you'll need four in total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317Ukg_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

With that done, it is now time to complete the pockets of our table. To do this, make some discs of the same colored cloth you used for the main playing area of the table.

Glue these around each pocket to make a pocket.

With that done, make some more thin strips of backless corrugated cardboard (so the ribs are exposed) and glue them around the underside walls of the table to make some decorative trim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UvbZ_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

Step 5: Make the balls and cue(s)

At this point of the build, the pool table is effectively complete. Now, we need something to actually play with on the table. Let's start with the balls.

To make these, take some regular glass marbles. Take eleven marbles (or more if you want some spares) and paint 9 of the balls red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkoBt_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

Obviously, this would require more balls and a larger triangle.

Of the remaining two, paint one white to make the cue ball and one black to make the 8 ball. If you are fairly confident with a brush, you can even add some eyes to the cue ball using a small dot of black.

Next, you can make a small triangle by arranging the balls in a pyramid (as you would in a real game of pool), mark out the dimensions around them, and create a triangle from several pieces of thin wood.

Popsicle sticks will do the trick, for example. Alternatively, you could do the same using some more strips of corrugated cardboard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISytw_0bt8jmOP00
Source: CREATOR GUY/YouTube

The instructions to make the pool cue are now included in this tutorial, but you figure out your own method of creating one from things like an old pencil, skewer, or another piece of wood.

With that, your DIY cardboard pool table is now complete. You can now practice your mini-pool skills at your leisure.

If you enjoyed this build, you may like another, arguably far more challenging, cardboard-based DIY project. How about, for example, making your own working Nerf-style cardboard gun?

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

The Defiant X Is a Brutally Powerful Helicopter

Imagine a military helicopter that can carry US army soldiers to the roughest war zones in the world, and at a top speed of around twice as fast as the Black Hawk. Defiant X, the newest advanced utility helicopter and air assault weapon system from Sikorsky and Boeing promises to be an innovative long-range assault helo.
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Gas vs. Electric: Which One Wins a 1,000-Mile Road Trip?

When it comes to the prospect of purchasing an electric vehicle, range anxiety, as well as the cost and length of time required to recharge, are all significant considerations. There are many videos comparing different vehicles out there that you can consult on before making a decision, but the chances are that none of them are as well done and contain as many details as this one. Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee conducted an experiment to determine which vehicle is better for a road trip: a traditional gas-fueled car or an electric vehicle.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Little More#Cardboard#Pool Table#Mini#Popsicle
Apartment Therapy

The Bathroom Staple That Home Stagers Say You Should Get Rid of

As the proud owner of a very tiny bathroom, my eye always zeros in on the mess. If anything is out of place, I notice it immediately — because that mess can easily take over the entirety of my bathroom in no time. So I was happy to discover, when speaking to home stagers, that my bathroom doesn’t have one of the messiest items of all: a towel bar.
HOME & GARDEN
digsdigs.com

33 Lovely Greige Living Room Decor Ideas

Neutral colors are the leaders for home decor because they work as colors that bring balance and are an ideal canvas for brighter shades. On the other hand, neutrals may seem boring and uninteresting, especially if not supported with various textures. But there’s a solution! Choose a fresh and non-cheesy neutral hue that will dominate in your room making it a soothing space and becoming a perfect frame for bold and intense colors, and this is greige.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

6 Ways to Make Your Bed Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

Bedrooms are nothing short of sanctuaries, which is why potential homebuyers often linger a little longer in the bedrooms while house hunting. After all, if they can’t picture themselves comfortably leaving the stress and weight of the world behind at the end of each day in their future bedroom, they’re going to have a hard time picturing themselves enjoying other parts of the home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Seattle Times

How can I fill the holes in the bricks on my house?

Q: There are multiple holes in the bricks on the front of our house. I’ve had no luck finding a professional to fill the holes and match the brick color and finish as closely as possible. How can I do it myself?. A: You’ve hit on one of the facts...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

These Space-Saving Dining Sets Are The Ultimate Small Home Living Hack

Finding an appropriate dining set for a condo or small space can feel impossible. You want a large enough area to comfortably socialize and eat with loved ones while taking up as small of a footprint as possible. When you add your own aesthetic into the mix, options seem to get even narrower. There are endless shapes and sizes available, as well as some modular pieces that can be arranged to take up less space when they’re not being used or contain built-in storage. Many websites sell drop-leaf tables, which let your table extend. Besides the silhouette, there are several materials to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sunderland Echo

Home composting: how to use compost bins and tumblers to make your own compost

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. If you have a garden, and can afford a small corner of space, then making your own compost is one of the most environmentally sound practices you can do.
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

Making Your Own Magnetic Stream Train Toy

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. If you enjoyed our recent video on making your own scale-model Empire State Building from magnets, then you might be looking for a new magnet-based project to spend your spare time on. How does building...
ENTERTAINMENT
Apartment Therapy

How to DIY Your Own Radiator Cover

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Radiators are a necessary evil. They heat older buildings (sometimes a little too much) and that’s usually where the love stops. While some city dwellers are blessed with updated central heating and air, I live in an older building with all of its original charm — and that includes an unsightly radiator.
HOME & GARDEN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Be an at-home mixologist and make your own shrubs

What's old is new again. Drinking vinegars, a vintage style of drink once considered a healthful tonic or a useful way to preserve a bounty of fruit, are back in a big way. Whether you call them shrubs (a name derived from the Arabic sharbah, which means "a drink"), squash, switchels or infusions, these refreshing nonalcoholic, fermented syrups are made from lushly ripe (or imperfect) fruit, sugar and vinegar. Fresh herbs or other aromatics, like ginger root, citrus zest and whole spices, can add complexity.
GARDENING
womanaroundtown.com

5 Reasons To Make Your Own Clothing

Fashionable clothing is easy to come by these days. With the world at your fingertips, there has never been a better time to be fashion-forward. With so many clothing retailers to choose from, the market is flooded with trendy clothing items. If you want your style to be unique, your outfits have to be one of a kind. That is why you need to consider making your clothing; there are so many easy-to-follow tutorials and videos out there that there is no excuse for you not to try. Here are five great reasons to make your clothing.
APPAREL
snntv.com

How to Landscape a Beautiful and Eco-Friendly Front Yard

Originally Posted On: https://www.homeselfe.com/landscape-beautiful-eco-friendly-front-yard/. When spring arrives and the weather starts to warm up, you’ll want to spend some time outside—and you won’t be the only one. Plenty of your friends and neighbours will be stepping out of their homes and into the world to enjoy the sunshine, so you may want to spend at least some time outside your home to ensure your front yard makes a great impression on anyone who walks past it.
GARDENING
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy