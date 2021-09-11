CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Gamer: Oregon vs. Ohio State

By Jacob Archer
@scoducksedits

It’s go time here in Columbus. It’s been a long buildup to this game but it’s finally go time.

Oregon is coming into the game as an underdog in the shoe, but they’ve been waiting for this game all offseason. It’s going to be a fun one as these two teams face-off.

The Ducks however will be without superstar pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and the week one leading tackler, linebacker Justin Flowe.

Scoopduck is on site for the game and will be bringing you coverage throughout the game. It’s time to grab your breakfast and drink of choice as we get ready for the biggest game in years for Oregon.

On3.com

