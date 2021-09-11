The Thunder X Factor For 2021-22 NBA Season, And It’s Not Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Oklahoma City Thunder did not have much success in the 2020-21 NBA season. After making the Playoffs in each of the five seasons prior to that and 10 times in the last eleven years, the squad went 22-50 last year, as they focused more on the evolution of their young guns. The leader of the team is undisputedly led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had an amazing year, but he was not the only contributor. Serbian forward Aleksej Pokusevski had a few great games and sophomore Darius Bazley had a good year as well.