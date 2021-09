This is it! Your private, exclusive getaway home situated on the high banks of the Hood Canal! This custom, one of a kind beauty was featured in Architectural magazine in the mid 70's after its construction. Stunning views can be seen from every window, or step out to 1 of the 3 decks to really immerse yourself in the experience of being on the edge and above the clouds. Fantastic conversation pit with fireplace offers a comfortable space to spend time during the winter months. Large, well equipped kitchen w/ custom cabinetry and private decks off both master suites make this the perfect peaceful retreat. 180 ft of private beach & abundant tidelands w/ commercial oyster rights make this the full package California eclectic, NW paradise.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO