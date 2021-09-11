New school year Jennifer Garner shares an emotional back to school message The actress took a moment to thank staff and teachers working at schools.

Jennifer Garner is among the thousands of parents who are prepping their kids to go back to school. On Thursday, Garner shared an emotional post over Instagram, thanking the brave teachers and administrators who are making in-person school a reality for many.

“The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family—we are back. 3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), everyone eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply,” Jennifer wrote. She shares three kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Jennifer then thanked teachers, administrators, and staff “for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’)—big and loud, quiet and deep.”

This part of the year is always emotional, with many parents experiencing a bittersweet feeling when faced with their kids’ return to school. These past couple of years, due to the ongoing pandemic, have been particularly challenging for parents, having to adapt to safety measures, a stressed-out school environment, and constantly changing health advice and school schedules, which is stressful for parents and kids alike.

Jennifer concluded her emotional post with some gratefulness, reflecting on the moment we’re in and how, despite the challenges, the present is better and more promising than it was a year ago. “Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what. And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands.”

Jennifer Garner has been an advocate for vaccinations, teaming up with the Biden administration for campaigns encouraging those who are eligible to get their shots. She has shared personal stories about her family and her kids, including their vaccination status, in order to get people to feel motivated to get their shots.

“I am thrilled to be vaccinating two of my three kids on Tuesday,” she said back in May when speaking with Jill Biden in her home state of West Virginia. “I don‘t even know if they know it yet, but they know it now. It’s happening. I cannot wait. It couldn‘t happen any sooner. I wish they were here right now.”

