Jennifer Garner shares an emotional back to school message

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XxHM_0bt8jLku00
New school year Jennifer Garner shares an emotional back to school message The actress took a moment to thank staff and teachers working at schools.

Jennifer Garner is among the thousands of parents who are prepping their kids to go back to school. On Thursday, Garner shared an emotional post over Instagram, thanking the brave teachers and administrators who are making in-person school a reality for many.

“The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family—we are back. 3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), everyone eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply,” Jennifer wrote. She shares three kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Jennifer then thanked teachers, administrators, and staff “for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’)—big and loud, quiet and deep.”

This part of the year is always emotional, with many parents experiencing a bittersweet feeling when faced with their kids’ return to school. These past couple of years, due to the ongoing pandemic, have been particularly challenging for parents, having to adapt to safety measures, a stressed-out school environment, and constantly changing health advice and school schedules, which is stressful for parents and kids alike.

Jennifer concluded her emotional post with some gratefulness, reflecting on the moment we’re in and how, despite the challenges, the present is better and more promising than it was a year ago. “Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what. And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands.”

Jennifer Garner has been an advocate for vaccinations, teaming up with the Biden administration for campaigns encouraging those who are eligible to get their shots. She has shared personal stories about her family and her kids, including their vaccination status, in order to get people to feel motivated to get their shots.

“I am thrilled to be vaccinating two of my three kids on Tuesday,” she said back in May when speaking with Jill Biden in her home state of West Virginia. “I don‘t even know if they know it yet, but they know it now. It’s happening. I cannot wait. It couldn‘t happen any sooner. I wish they were here right now.”

Jennifer Garner Seen Spending Time with Former Flame John Miller

Jennifer Garner and businessman John Miller dated casually beginning in 2018, PEOPLE reported at the time. Jennifer Garner is hanging out with an old flame. The 13 Going on 30 actress, 49, was spotted with John Miller, 43, in New York City on Tuesday. Garner donned a sweater, jeans and a face mask for the outing, while Miller wore dark pants and a flannel shirt rolled up to his elbows.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Jennifer Garner Reacts To Rumours Surrounding Ben Affleck Dating J-Lo

Recent reports claim that Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about the rumors floating around that Ben Affleck is planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck may have divorced in 2018, but reports insist Garner isn’t ready to let Affleck go. And now that the word on the street is...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Reveals Two of Her and Ben Affleck's Kids Are Returning to School Fully Vaccinated

Parenting during the pandemic has been a difficult thing to navigate, especially with kids back in school. Jennifer Garner opened up on Instagram about some of her worries and revealed that two out of three of her children that she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck are fully vaccinated. Her daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, are fully vaccinated, while her 9-year-old son Samuel is still too young.
SCIENCE
Celebrities Are Very Emotional After Reading Jennifer Garner's Family Instagram Update

The changing of the seasons means it’s time for kids to go back to school, and Jennifer Garner is among the many parents dropping theirs off for in-person learning. On Thursday, the 49-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress shared a personal message on Instagram about her family returning to a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Due to COVID-19, schools across the country were forced to shut down in March 2020 and transition to remote learning. Now, many students are back in classrooms, including Jennifer’s three children — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside kitchen during weekend of 'comfort food'

Jennifer Garner shared a glimpse inside her kitchen over the weekend as she prepped some tasty looking treats for her family. The Hollywood star shared a photo of a tray filled with freshly-baked cinnamon rolls, alongside the caption: "September 12th is for comfort food". The star's baked goods no doubt...
SCIENCE
Ben Affleck + Ana de Armas separated: This is how Jennifer Garner reacts

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas go their separate ways after a year of relationship. An insider reports how Jennifer Garner reacts to this. Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Garner, 48, have achieved something that many ex-couples dream of after a divorce: They have remained friends. And so it is not surprising that the actor can count on his ex-wife even in the current situation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Sweetly Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 9, During A Lunch Date — Photo

Mother-son bonding! Jennifer Garner and son Samuel stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles ahead of the long weekend. Jennifer Garner stepped out for lunch with the sweetest date: son Samuel, 9. The actress, 49, enjoyed a lunch date at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles ahead of the long weekend on Friday, Sept. 3. She and her youngest child with ex-husband Ben Affleck held hands for the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phoenixville News

Jennifer Garner's daughters have coronavirus vaccine

Jennifer Garner has revealed her daughters have been vaccinated against coronavirus. The former 'Alias' actress - who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with ex-husband Ben Affleck - admitted her kids were excited to be going back to school, although they still have to wear face coverings to help slow the spread of the virus, and she's hoping her youngest child can soon join his sisters in having the jab to help minimise his chances of contracting COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motherly

Jennifer Garner's heartfelt post about the current school year will make you feel seen

"3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), every one eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply." If you have school-age kids this year—whether they're two or 22—then you're probably feeling All The Things, much like Jennifer Garner. In her latest Instagram post, the actress is refreshingly honest and heartfelt about her feelings as her kids head back to school.
SCIENCE
HOLAUSA

