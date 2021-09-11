Veteran lefty Jon Lester considering retirement?
Jon Lester is one of the most decorated active players in Major League Baseball, but his career could be nearing its end, per MLB.com’s Jeff Jones.
Lester was evasive when asked about potentially returning to the Cardinals in 2022, implying that he could even consider hanging up his spikes.
The five-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion has 198 career wins and a 3.65 ERA/3.77 FIP in 2,718 innings across 16 seasons, but he’s been little more than a back-end starter for the past three seasons for the Cubs, Nationals, and Cardinals. The 37-year-old southpaw has a 4.75 ERA/5.41 FIP in 119 1/3 innings this year.
- In other Cardinals news, Jack Flaherty’s status remains up in the air as he tries to make his way back to the majors before the end of the season. If he does make it back, it’s likely to be in a relief role, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo (via Twitter). That’s been the story for some time now, though it’s especially true as time runs out on the 2021 season. The Triple-A season runs longer than usual this year, Woo notes, which does give Flaherty slightly more time for a rehab assignment, should he be ready.
- Steven Brault left his start yesterday after just two innings due to what’s being described as “tightness” in his throwing arm, per Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The 29-year-old has made just seven starts on the year with a 5.86 ERA/4.60 FIP in 27 2/3 innings.
