Veteran lefty Jon Lester considering retirement?

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jon Lester. Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Lester is one of the most decorated active players in Major League Baseball, but his career could be nearing its end, per MLB.com’s Jeff Jones.

Lester was evasive when asked about potentially returning to the Cardinals in 2022, implying that he could even consider hanging up his spikes.

The five-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion has 198 career wins and a 3.65 ERA/3.77 FIP in 2,718 innings across 16 seasons, but he’s been little more than a back-end starter for the past three seasons for the Cubs, Nationals, and Cardinals. The 37-year-old southpaw has a 4.75 ERA/5.41 FIP in 119 1/3 innings this year.