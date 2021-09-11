Xbox Indie Spotlight: We Are The Caretakers
We Are The Caretakers caught our eye during the Xbox Indie Showcase with its bright, futuristic aesthetic and its strong focus on conservation and nature themes. It's out in Early Access already on Steam, where it had a positive reception, and is set to join Xbox at some point in the future. Its intriguing blend of themes and genres raised a lot of curiosity, and so we reached out to developer Heart Shaped Games, when creative director Scott Brodie was kind enough to chat to us about We Are The Caretakers.
