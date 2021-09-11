CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Indie Spotlight: We Are The Caretakers

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Are The Caretakers caught our eye during the Xbox Indie Showcase with its bright, futuristic aesthetic and its strong focus on conservation and nature themes. It’s out in Early Access already on Steam, where it had a positive reception, and is set to join Xbox at some point in the future. Its intriguing blend of themes and genres raised a lot of curiosity, and so we reached out to developer Heart Shaped Games, when creative director Scott Brodie was kind enough to chat to us about We Are The Caretakers.

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Adds Upgrade to Xbox Series X Controller

Microsoft has released a new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller that comes with a subtle, but appreciable upgrade on all of the other controllers for the pair of new Xbox machines. That said, it's easy to miss so we figured we would highlight it for you. Officially known as the "Xbox Wireless Controller - Aqua Shift Special Edition" the controller costs $70 like every other Xbox Series X|S controller and on the surface level, it doesn't look any different beyond its aqua blue coloring. However, it is different as it boasts special rubberized grips.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Indie MMO Spotlight: Milestones, Makeovers, and New Hires

Happy Labor Day Weekend! A long weekend is in order after all of the work our indie devs have done over the summer. Speaking of work, several of the indie games we’ve been following are expanding their teams. However, one developer has run out of funds. We’ve got that, and much more for you to catch up on in this week’s Indie MMO Spotlight.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Random: Rare Has A Sea Of Thieves Xbox Controller Table And We Want One

Game developers always seem to have a lot of cool stuff in their offices. Whether it's life-size statues of their mascots or their classic games displayed for all to see, we're incredibly jealous of the environments they get to work in. Feeding that jealousy even further is this new Sea of Thieves table at Rare's headquarters, which just so happens to be themed to their special edition Xbox One controller from 2018.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Endangered Animals#Caretaker#The Conductor#The Rhino Recovery Fund
dreadxp.com

Ultra-Indie Spotlight Sunday: It’s Not Easy Being Green In Human Apocalypse

Oh, what a shame. There was a zombie outbreak. A catastrophic event brought humanity to the brink, but thankfully, a cure has been found. Every zombie has been turned back into a person. All that remains for their flesh-eating former selves is a delightful shade of forest green skin. Now, these zombies must try their best to survive the nightmarish world of the Human Apocalypse.
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Deathloop Xbox Game Pass - What We Know About It Coming to Game Pass in 2021

Developer Arkane Studios has made a name for itself thanks to the immersive sim goodness it puts out on a regular basis and Deathloop takes things one step further by adding a time-based twist. The title counts among this year's major releases, which is why quite a few of us are wondering about whether or not it might be coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

We Unearthed Four Indie Gems in Japan at BitSummit 2021

As one might expect from an indie game exhibition event, there were quite a few notable titles on display at BitSummit 2021. A handful were already covered in a previous BitSummit article, but there’s more where that came from. Read on for even more games to add to the ol’ Steam wishlist in the coming months.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
mmorpg.com

Indie MMO Spotlight: Rollbacks, Light Bringers, And Community Leaders

It has been another busy week in the Indie MMO world. Several MMOs pushed out hefty updates, and others continued to hire new staff members. We even have two MMOs making their first appearance in the Indie MMO Spotlight. Oh, and it may not be indie or MMO related, but it’s Week 1 of the NFL season - GO HAWKS!
NFL
trueachievements.com

Xbox Gameplay Chart: No Man's Sky re-joins top 40

Our latest Xbox Gameplay Chart shows No Man's Sky just back in the top 40 after the launch of its Frontiers update, while Fallout 76 has also reappeared. Here is the top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for the week ending September 12th, 2021. PositionGamePublisherLast week. Chart compiled using gameplay data...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

We Happy Few Devs Says Xbox Game Pass Has 'No Negative Impact' On Development

In the world of Xbox Game Studios, it can be easy to forget Compulsion Games, the team behind We Happy Few, is part of that roster. But it is, and they're hard at work on their next title, whatever it may be. Being a first-party studio, their next game will be hitting Xbox Game Pass day one, which the developer says has a "positive" impact on their game.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

ICYMI: here's a round-up of the biggest Xbox news stories this week from TrueAchievements

It's Sunday, which means it's time for another ICYMI, and there is no doubt that this week featured a lot of news to keep up with. We've got a huge amount of news, reviews for Life is Strange: True Colors, The Artful Escape, and Struggling, and everything in between. It's been busy, it's been fun, and we need to go and lay down for a little bit. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — September 13th to 19th

A whopping 22 games launch for Xbox next week, and while there aren't any big-name releases per se, there are still a bunch of interesting titles on the way, including Aragami 2, Skatebird, and Tails of Iron. Two games next week are launching straight into Xbox Game Pass. Both Aragami...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Screenshots of upcoming Xbox exclusive Redfall leaked online

Screenshots of Arkane Studios' upcoming Xbox exclusive, Redfall, have allegedly leaked online, shedding some light on the co-op shooter that was announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase back in June. The images were first posted to Imgur (thanks, Windows Central), but were quickly deleted. They have since been...
VIDEO GAMES
sportswar.com

Ps5 > xbox

Series S/X are the new ones, not sure if they bundle with games or the -- B777Fr8Dog 09/14/2021 5:06PM. Haven't looked at them lately, but they used to bundle games. ** -- EDGEMAN 09/14/2021 6:25PM. 3 of my now 4 XBOXs don’t have a disc drive and have 512G or...
MLB
trueachievements.com

PSA: Forza Motorsport 7 to be delisted on September 15th

As announced back in July, Forza Motorsport 7 will enter End of Life status and be delisted from the Microsoft Store on September 15th, along with all of the racing sim's DLC packs. After the delisting, you won't be able to purchase Forza Motorsport 7 or any of its DLC...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Easy Gamerscore: The 14 quickest game completions from the latest Xbox sales

If you're looking for some easy Gamerscore that's currently going for cheap, well, you're in the right place, friend! This week, 14 games from the latest Xbox sale feature on our Quick Completions list, including Little Nightmares II, Xitilon's Bullet Beat, and two Batman Telltale titles. Quickest Xbox game completions...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy