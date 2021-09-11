Launch of SpaceX Inspiration4 mission pushed back by a day

The crew of SpaceX’s first all-civilian mission, Inspiration4, will have to wait just a little longer to go into space as the mission launch has been delayed by a day. The launch date had originally been set for Wednesday, September 15 UTC (Tuesday, September 14 EDT). But this has now been pushed back by 24 hours to a launch window opening at midnight on Thursday, September 16 UTC (8:00 p.m. ET on September 15) to allow more time for preparations.