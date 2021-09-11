CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo goals: Superstar scores twice in Manchester United debut, sends Old Trafford into a frenzy

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo scored twice within the first hour of his Manchester United return on Saturday as the Red Devils hosted Newcastle United on Matchday 4. The Potuguese superstar, in his second stint with the club, found the back of the net late in the first half to give his team a 1-0 lead before scoring early in the second half. The striker was attentive to a blunder by the Newcastle goalkeeper, pouncing on a loose ball for an easy tap-in to make it 1-0.

