CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Flight 93 victims remembered for their spirit

By The Associated Press
WJLA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The victims and heroes of Flight 93 are being commemorated at a ceremony at the site where the plane crashed in a field on Sept. 11, 2001. President Joe Biden was making an appearance, and Vice President Kamala Harris, former President George W. Bush and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf were also speaking.

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Leader

Remembering 9/11 20 years later — Tragedy into triumph of spirit

Sitting in a barbershop, drinking coffee at home, going about the day’s business or sitting in a classroom. The people of Brookhaven and Lincoln County were going about their normal routines, as were Americans everywhere, when the world turned upside down on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Bill Jacobs, then-publisher of...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Remembering 9/11 and honoring the victims

As we approach the 20th anniversary of one of our country’s worst tragedies, the devastating Sept. 11 attacks, there have been debates as to why we should remember such a day, given that young people now, were not even born when this event took place. The real question is, why...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
cbs17

Man remembers brother, killed in Flight 93 crash

(WTAJ) —Most of us who were alive on September 11, 2001, remember where we were and what we were doing when the news broke that day. A series of planes hitting some of our nation’s most iconic and important buildings. And in a rural Pennsylvania field, one flight crashed down at the hands of 40 brave passengers and crew on board.
ACCIDENTS
Cumberland Times-News

WATCH VIDEO | Remembering the Heroes of Flight 93

PHOTO GALLERY | WATCH VIDEO | Bush: 40 heroes' sacrifice a lesson that can't be forgotten; Families urge nation to 'strive to be worthy' in divided times. Standing on the memorial ground where Flight 93 crashed 20 years ago, former President George W Bush urged America to remember more than just the memory of the heroes who fought back in the sky that day – but also their legacy of selflessness that can still help unite the country today.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
hamilton.edu

Hamiltonians Help Others Remember 9/11 Victims

When Americans gather in Lower Manhattan and Shanksville, Pa., to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the work of two Hamiltonians will help them remember that tragic day. Spencer Finch ’85 created “Trying to Remember the Color of the Sky on that September Morning,” an installation commissioned for the New York City National 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Jan Seidler Ramirez, chief curator and executive vice president of collections for the memorial, said of Finch, “He had the brilliant idea of making it at once about collective memory and honoring the individual memory of each and every person who died.”
CLINTON, NY
huntingdondailynews.com

USS Somerset to visit Somerset memorial, remembering victims

Sailors from the USS Somerset will visit Somerset County days before the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce will host the sailors, which includes CO Captain John W. Kurtz and LT Edwin Handley, CHC, USN, during their Open ‘Fore’ Business Golf Tournament at Hidden Valley on September 9th. The sailors will visit Somerset Rotary International the following day and conclude their day by placing the remaining 40 flags on the PA Turnpike entrance. The flag display pays tribute to the lives lost on September 11, 2001, placing 2977 flags to honor those lives and to act as a gateway to Somerset County and the Flight 93 Memorial. Volunteers from an array of businesses and organizations and ranging in age from 4-94 years old placed the majority of the flags weeks ago in time for the “America’s 9-11 Ride.”
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
KPLC TV

Remembering local victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For relatives of the 9/11 victims, Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the day their world came to a halt. The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York came crumbling down in the unforgettable terrorist attack. “It’s as real today as it...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Tom Wolf
WCVB

Families remember Massachusetts 9/11 victims

A tribute at the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial Friday night honored the service members killed since 911. More than 300 men and women from Massachusetts have been killed in service over the last two decades. Many remembered family members who enlisted because of the attacks on this country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newsandpress.net

WWII veterans’ spirits soar on Dream Flights

It reminded Roland “Rocky” Gannon of his honeymoon, 70 years ago. “It was so exciting,” said Gannon, 96, of Darlington. “So much excitement. So beautiful. I just was near speechless.” Gannon had just emerged Friday from a brightly painted open-cockpit biplane flown by Marcus Smith of Raleigh, N.C.; they had zoomed around the sky above Branham’s Airport for about half an hour as part of a program by the Dream Flights nonprofit group to “give back” to veterans and seniors. This year – Dream Flights’ sixth event in Darlington – the Nevada-based group is focusing on World War II veterans like Gannon, a former director of the Florence airport who had a nearly 40-year career in the Army Air Corps/Air Force. Gannon left high school in Ocean City, N.J., in his junior year and joined the Army Air Corps, said his daughter Patty Balazs, a retired Darlington High School teacher. “When his class was graduated from high school a year later, he was flying B-17s.” Several WWII veterans were set to take a sky ride around Darlington on Friday, organizers said. If men like them “didn’t go off and do what they did, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing now,” said pilot Smith. Dream Flights uses Boeing Stearman biplanes, the type of plane typically used for military training around World War II. It’s a two-seater with no windshields over the seats. The pilot sits in the rear seat; the passenger sits at the front. The tail of the plane is covered with the autographs of veterans who have flown in it; Gannon added his name after he returned to the ground from his flight. The pilots for the Dream Flights mostly work for airlines and many are veterans themselves. They volunteer their time to the group; Smith said he was taking a couple of months off to devote to the Dream Flights program. Dream Flights’ founder, Darryl Fisher, has said the group realized that time was running out for most WWII veterans, so the group decided to temporarily restrict its flights to those vets for a few months. “We’re going to take our six airplanes and fly barnstorm the entire country, only flying World War II veterans,” Fisher said.
DARLINGTON, SC
Daily Local News

Coatesville remembers 9/11 victims at commemorative service

COATESVILLE—As the sun rose Saturday morning, it marked the 20th Anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. A crowd gathered at the National Iron and Steel Heritage Museum in Coatesville, at the site of a colossal steel “trident.” The steel trident is one of the structural beams that held up the first nine floors of the North and South World Trade Center Towers.
COATESVILLE, PA
nwaonline.com

9/11 victims remembered during Bentonville ceremony

BENTONVILLE -- A few hundred people gathered Saturday to honor the thousands killed in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. "I came to honor the men and women who lost their lives that day," Allyson Meadows of Mountain Home said. Meadows, who was 10 in 2001, said her father was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight 93#Shanksville#Ap#Democrat#Americans
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls to shut down the government in wild Steve Bannon interview

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US government to be shut down, in bizarre comments made during an interview with Steve Bannon.The former political strategist to Donald Trump asked Ms Greene about the Democrat’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill during an interview for his War Room podcast on Thursday.Mr Bannon asked whether House Republicans had a plan to stop Democrats from passing the bill in the forthcoming weeks, to which Ms Greene replied that she hadn’t heard of any such plan yet. She then continued: "But I’ll tell you what I have to say, Steve: Shut...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mymcmedia.org

Remembering Montgomery County’s 9/11 Victims

On September 11, 2001, the county lost 11 of its citizens in the terrorist attack on the Pentagon. Some of them worked there. Two were at a random meeting. Two were on the plane that crashed into the building. You can find their names on benches and a plaque at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Larry Elder Announces He’s “Detected Fraud” in California Recall Vote Results, Which Don’t Yet Exist

Tuesday is the last day for Californians to vote in the state’s gubernatorial recall election, which incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom is expected to win. His leading Republican opponent is a conservative talk-show host named Larry Elder who has been endorsed by a number of the party’s most nationally prominent right-wing figures and is campaigning against vaccine mandates. (In July, Elder hosted a self-identified doctor from Texas, “Kathy,” on his radio show. She suggested Bill Gates may be using the vaccine to control minority populations and said that COVID-19 can be treated with, among other things, hydrogen peroxide and the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy