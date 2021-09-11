VINTAGE ST. PETE: Celebrity dinner theater

The winning filmmakers of The No Malice Film Contest, presented by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation (ALPLF), The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, will have their work presented at 2pm on Sunday, September 19th, at The Yard at Navy Pier's Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand Ave. These ten winning filmmakers, ages 11-21, created outstanding short films as part of Healing Illinois, a racial healing initiative of the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) in partnership with The Chicago Community Trust. Abraham Lincoln, in his second inaugural address sought to heal the nation's racial wounds after the Civil War "with malice toward none, with charity for all."
Comments / 0