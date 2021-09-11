CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

VINTAGE ST. PETE: Celebrity dinner theater

By Bill DeYoung
stpetecatalyst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story will appear in Vintage St. Pete Volume II: Legends, Locations, Lifestyles, coming this holiday season from St. Petersburg Press. The old joke went like this: Movie stars never die, they just fade away. But first, they do dinner theater. From the early ‘70s through the mid ‘80s, dinner...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Symphony celebrates 90th anniversary of Fox Theater

Ninety years ago, 30,000 people jammed the streets of Spokane as they awaited the grand opening of the Fox Theater in downtown Spokane. The gala event hosted by top Fox executives included a number of movie stars including stars of the film, Charles Farrell and Janet Gaynor who greeted guests from the roof of the theater before watching the world premiere of “Merely Mary Ann.”
SPOKANE, WA
thegazette.com

Time Machine: Dinner and theater in one stop during the 1970s

Dinner theater — dining and watching a play while you’re doing that — became a popular outing in the 1970s. The first dinner theater in the metro area was at the Longbranch Supper Club in Marion, where the nonprofit Olde Barn Players performed “Tartuffe” in 1974. A pool and a...
MARION, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Houston Chronicle

Houston’s landmark DeLuxe Theater to be celebrated with two free events

Since its grand re-opening in 2015, the DeLuxe Theater in Fifth Ward has been there as a venue for many local organizations. This week, one such organization is giving back by paying tribute to the venue with a two-night event. The Houston Cinema Arts Society, in partnership with the theater...
HOUSTON, TX
click orlando

Orlando puppetry theater celebrates resilience

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida educational puppetry theater working on virtual solutions through the pandemic is celebrating 35 years of service to millions of children. “For the first time in 35 years we were not on tour during the pandemic, and so we had to find some creative ways to still get messages out there,” said Tracey Conner, executive and artistic director of MicheLee Puppets in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Tribune-Democrat

'Catch Me If You Can' dinner theater, play on slate at arts center

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This comedic whodunit will keep you guessing from beginning to end. Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log Art Theatre will present its dinner theater and play “Catch Me If You Can” Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 24 through 26 in the arts center’s M. Josephine Paul Family Museum, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Roger Ebert

No Malice Film Celebration to be Held September 19th at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

The winning filmmakers of The No Malice Film Contest, presented by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation (ALPLF), The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, will have their work presented at 2pm on Sunday, September 19th, at The Yard at Navy Pier's Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand Ave. These ten winning filmmakers, ages 11-21, created outstanding short films as part of Healing Illinois, a racial healing initiative of the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) in partnership with The Chicago Community Trust. Abraham Lincoln, in his second inaugural address sought to heal the nation's racial wounds after the Civil War "with malice toward none, with charity for all."
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Connors
Person
Sal Mineo
Person
Bob Denver
Person
Mickey Rooney
Person
Jerry Mathers
Person
Cyd Charisse
mor-tv.com

A Whimsical Wonderland Fairgrounds St. Pete

Fairgrounds St. Pete is now open and ready to plunge you into a whimsical world of artistic wonder and mystery in a celebration of all things that make our state of Florida weird, wacky, and wonderful. Leave reality at the door, friends… and let this immersive artistic experience be your...
FLORIDA STATE
WHAS 11

Village 8 in St. Matthews is now a first-run movie theater

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s only independently-owned movie theater chain, Apex Entertainment, confirms the Village 8 Theater will become a first-run movie theater. The company made the announcement Tuesday. Movie fans will now be able to catch new releases and it's listed on Fandango. This gives moviegoers the chance to buy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
yourwilliamson.com

Eat, Drink & Be Merry: A Vintage Affair Celebrates Twenty-One Years!

A Vintage Affair is a well-loved organization and annual series of events that many have supported and attended since it began, twenty-one years ago. Through the. twenty-one years of events (although canceled last year due to COVID), the organization has given just over $2 Million dollars in contributions to charitable organizations. Their focus is those who need it most — women and children of Williamson County.
FRANKLIN, TN
laduenews.com

2 New Theater Troupes Debut in St. Louis This Season

Despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic challenges, two more theater companies are launching on metro area stages this season. LN recently spoke with the women behind Prism Theatre Company and Moonstone Theatre Company about their goals to inspire conversation and promote inclusivity in theater here. Prism Theatre Company. Prism – St. Louis’...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinner Theater#Theaters#Vintage St#St Petersburg Press
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
NEWARK, NJ
DoYouRemember?

Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

See Judy Garland's Only Granddaughter With Her Great-Grandson

Judy Garland will forever be one of Hollywood's most iconic actors. On the heels of her breakout performance in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz, she went on to star in Girl Crazy, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Clock, Summer Stock, A Star is Born, and more. By the time of her death in 1969, she had made 37 movies and solidified her legacy in the entertainment history.
CELEBRITIES
727area.com

Best Pepperoni Pizza in St. Pete and Clearwater

Who doesn't love a hot slice of the best pepperoni pizza in St. Pete? This guide has all the best pizzerias in St. Pete and Clearwater serving up the hottest and most saucy slices of pepperoni za. Don't miss out on all the best pizza in St. Pete. Check out...
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy