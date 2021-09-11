UK records 156 new COVID-19 deaths
LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 156 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday.
There were 29,547 news cases of the virus.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 156 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday.
There were 29,547 news cases of the virus.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.
Comments / 1