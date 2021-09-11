UK records 156 new COVID-19 deaths

A new COVID-19 variant has been found in Africa, and it offers a troubling sign of what could come from COVID-19 variants in the future. The new variant — titled A.23.1 — was first discovered in Uganda back in October 2020. Now, it has reached 26 different countries and represents just under 2,000 cases of COVID-19 across the world. Details of the variant were published in the medical journal Nature.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO