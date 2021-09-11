CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK records 156 new COVID-19 deaths

 6 days ago
A nurse attends to a patient on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 156 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday.

There were 29,547 news cases of the virus.

