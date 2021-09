Winner of the 2021 Lake Chelan Car Club Show, Dick Sweetman, along with his wife Renee. The annual car show organized by Lake Chelan Car Club and Miller’s Lake Chelan Auto Museum was held September 11 at Riverwalk Park. There were 129 cars in show and Dick Sweetman took first place with his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. He and his wife are from Tonasket where they own and operate an autobody shop. As the winner he will get a picture of his car on next year’s T-Shirts in addition to some other complementary benefits afforded to this year’s winner. Trinada Caro/LCM.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO