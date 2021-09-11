CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Should You Invest More Aggressively for Retirement?

By Catherine Brock
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Key Points

  • Increasing your stock holdings could improve your growth potential.
  • You may see greater short-term volatility in your holdings when investing more aggressively.

You've been contributing to your 401(k) like clockwork, but you're not seeing the balance rise fast enough, and you're starting to wonder if your investing strategy is the problem.

Investing more aggressively can create faster growth in your retirement savings, but it's not a strategy that's right for everyone. Here are four factors to help you decide if you're ready for a bolder investment strategy, plus two alternatives if you're not.

1. You're not looking for a home run

In this context, investing more aggressively does not involve penny stocks or any strategy that promises quick wealth. The reality is only incredibly good luck can bring you overnight riches in the stock market. Chasing that outcome is likely to end badly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000wla_0bt8hB0400
Image source: Getty Images.

Instead, you might consider:

  • Increasing your exposure to stocks generally. If your portfolio is currently 50% bonds and 50% stocks, you could raise your stock percentage to 60%, for example.
  • Increasing your exposure to growth-oriented stocks, including small caps, mid caps, and emerging markets.

Either strategy could bring you higher returns and faster growth over time but without unnecessary risk taking.

2. Risk and reward go together

That said, there's no way to invest more aggressively without taking on more risk. Before you decide to pursue higher returns in your retirement account, consider what that means for your risk level.

In practice, adding risk to your portfolio usually opens you up to more volatility. A riskier portfolio will reflect the stock market's usual ups and downs to a greater degree. Think carefully about whether you can handle that, because not every investor can.

The danger is a big market correction might push you to sell your investments and hide out in cash. In the moment when the market's crashing, cutting your losses might seem like the right move. But longer term, that strategy usually backfires. You end up selling when share prices are low and buying later when share prices have recovered. You're bound to lose money following that course of action.

If volatility might push you to respond in such a manner, you're better off with a more conservative portfolio.

3. Your age matters

The younger you are, the more aggressive you can afford to be in your portfolio. This is because you don't need any cash from your retirement account until you retire. And if you don't have to sell your stocks for 20 or 30 years, you can stay invested and ride out whatever short-term volatility comes your way.

The long-term behavior of the stock market supports the strategy to ignore short-term volatility. Negative returns are common over one- or two-year time spans, but they're far less likely over longer periods. The market has rarely lost value over any 10-year stretch, and it has never lost value over a period of 15 years or more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUeWH_0bt8hB0400
Image source: Getty Images.

If you're 60 and planning to retire in five years, investing more aggressively might not be such a good idea. If you double down on growth stocks, and the market takes a bad turn, you could see your nest egg shrink dramatically. To then start liquidating your holdings so you can take retirement distributions would lock in those losses.

If you're 30, on the other hand, you don't have to start thinking about making withdrawals from your holdings for another 35 years. You can easily stay invested for 15 years or more, which greatly increases your chances of earning positive returns.

4. Your cash balance is a factor

With a smaller cash balance, the risk of investing more aggressively may not be worth the reward.

At some point in life, your retirement account should become one of your largest financial assets. When that happens, it's natural to consider using those funds early if you're in a tough spot financially. Unfortunately, tapping your retirement funds before retirement immediately shortens your investment timeline and puts you at the mercy of market cycles. If the market's down, you'll have to sell your shares for less than you'd like to get the cash you need.

A healthy cash balance outside of your retirement account is a layer of protection against that outcome. If retirement is still decades away, you could get by with enough cash to cover six months of your living expenses, for example. If retirement is next year, you might want enough cash or Treasury bonds to fund several years of living expenses.

Two alternatives to investing more aggressively

Investing more aggressively isn't the only way to address slow progress in your retirement savings. If you're reluctant to add risk, you have two other strategies available:

  1. Increase your retirement contributions. Saving and investing more will ramp up your account growth over time. Here's an example. A $500 monthly investment earning 7% on average annually will grow to about $84,000 after 10 years. Increase that contribution to $750 monthly, and you add $40,000 to that ending balance.
  2. Delay your retirement. Delaying your retirement helps you in two ways. You'll have more time to make retirement contributions and allow your investments to grow. And you shorten the number of years you'll be reliant on your savings too.

Invest more aggressively ... with caution

Your tolerance for risk, your age, and your cash balance should all influence how aggressive you are with your retirement portfolio. The goal is to improve your growth rate without increasing the chances you'll have to sell out of your holdings when share values are down.

If you don't think that's possible right now, raise your retirement contributions instead. Then, wait a few years and reassess. You might find that the higher contributions got you to where you wanted to be, without changing your retirement timeline.

Comments / 1

Related
itechpost.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Should You Invest in Doge Today Amid Rising Value?

While Dogecoin faced a tumultuous week, its price has climbed considerably in the past days and reached the $0.23 support floor. As per Coindesk, Dogecoin rose 2.91 percent on Thursday, reaching $0.2468. It's awesome sign of great things to come for the meme cryptocurrency, though it seems the general pullback is far from done. FX Street anticipates DOGE could retest a demand zone at $0.213 before sailing back towards an uptrend.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Investing#Retirement Account#Investment#Treasury
The Motley Fool

Here's a No-Brainer Growth Stock You Should Invest $500 in Today

Investing in the stock market has never been easier. There are a number of different low-cost brokerages to choose from, and it's a quick and painless process to open an account. Most even offer the ability to buy fractional shares, meaning that you can focus on putting a specific cash amount to work in any stock even if the nominal price is too high.
STOCKS
sflcn.com

Reasons Why You Should Invest In Precious Metals

Everyone knows that the economy is in a bad place, and many people are looking for ways to invest their money during this time of recession. Investing in gold or silver or another type of precious metal might be an option you consider. There are plenty of good reasons why investing in precious metals can be a smart decision. Here are just a few.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)?

Launched on 10/26/2005, the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low...
STOCKS
realtybiznews.com

5 Things You Should Know Before You Make a Real Estate Investment

A blind real estate investment might end up making no profit as per your expectations, but it’s all in vain. Whether you are buying a property to earn rental money through it or for living purposes, you surely have to take care of the indicators that play a vital role in the real estate economy. Let’s get to know the indicators that would help you to optimize your real estate investments.
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)?

Launched on 10/21/2013, the Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their...
STOCKS
Time

How to Buy Ethereum, and What You Should Know Before You Invest

You may have heard of Ethereum because of the role it plays in the creation of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Or perhaps you’ve noticed it’s the second-most popular cryptocurrency, and want to get in on the action. Either way, Ethereum is one of two cryptocurrencies that investing experts recommend beginners stick...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you invest in Polygon after its integration of the Mina Protocol?

Polygon has announced its integration of the Mina Protocol. This is a move that bridges privacy to the Ethereum Scaling Solution. It was chosen due to its easy synching and low hardware demands. Polygon MATIC/USD is a Layer-2 scaling solution built for Ethereum, which aims to improve the speed while...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Should You Downsize Your Home When You Retire?

Don't make a decision you'll end up regretting. Retirement is a time of major life changes. For many people, this involves giving up work as well as moving to a smaller home. When it comes to downsizing, there are some significant pros and cons, and it may not be the right choice for everyone.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Should You Hold Your Start-up Equity or Invest in the S&P 500?

If you're fortunate enough to have worked at a start-up that's gone public, or if you have any sort of concentrated stock position, you've probably wondered if it's a good idea to hold on to the stock or diversify into the S&P 500. The desire to keep the stock associated with a company you've worked with for years is palpable and understandable, but the statistics paint a more sobering story.
STOCKS
Livingston Parish News

FINANCE | Can you invest for retirement and education?

Typically, this time of year is filled with graduation ceremonies and celebrations. But with the coronavirus pandemic, not much has been typical lately. Eventually, though, things will return to normal and schools will reopen for in-person learning. And if you have young children, you may want to save for their higher education, whether that be college or trade school. At the same time, though, you’re moving ever closer to retirement. Can you save for your kids’ education and a comfortable retirement for yourself at the same time?
EDUCATION
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy