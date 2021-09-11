CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Fight at N.J. high school football game clears stands after person found with gun

By Rodrigo Torrejon
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
A brawl ended up clearing the stands at a Mercer County high school varsity football game Friday, after one person was found with a gun, officials said. At 6 p.m. Friday, Ewing High School hosted Lawrence High School for the game, the Ewing Public School District’s first major athletic event with fans since last March, the district said in a statement. A “large crowd” attended the game, according to the statement.

