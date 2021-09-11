Fight at N.J. high school football game clears stands after person found with gun

Nidhi Rana and Ayush Rana knew each other as kids, spending their early childhood years in the same neighborhood in the west Indian state of Gujarat. They were separated in 2011 when Ayush’s family left India and emigrated to Passaic, a melting-pot community in northeast New Jersey. They were reunited by chance four years later on Halloween when Ayush knocked on a door while trick-or-treating and Nidhi recognized him. Her family had emigrated to the same community.

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO