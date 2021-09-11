CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designer Cowan celebrates return of NY nightlife at Fashion Week show

By Reuters
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sparkly and shiny fabrics were on full display as designer Christian Cowan presented his Spring/Summer 2022 collection, inspired by the return to New York nightlife after more than a year of stay-at-home restrictions.

Models for Cowan's collection struck bold, dramatic poses on the runway and interacted with guests at Friday night's show during New York Fashion Week.

"I think what the pandemic did is it kind of dismantled the structure we normally operate within of the cycles of fashion weeks and all this stuff, and it just allowed us to see that we can do stuff that's more direct to our customer," said British-born Cowan.

"And while we give kind of walk-throughs of the collection to editors, I wanted to give that to everyone at home, and so this was kind of our way of doing that."

Cowan says he partnered with Yahoo to incorporate QR code technology into this year's show.

"I thought it would be a fun nod to the fact that we've been spending the past year-and-a-half doing digital things," said Cowan.

"So, I incorporated QR codes in some prints and so on and it just kind of brings it to life. I don't want to ruin it, but basically you can scan garments and things happen."

New York Fashion Week ends on Sunday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

